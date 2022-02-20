‘Chicago Med’: Why Yaya DaCosta Left the Series

From aspiring top model to big-time actress, it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping Yaya DaCosta!

Before the “Chicago Med” star became Dr. April Sexton, she was a 21-year-old competing with thirteen other young women to earn one of the most desired titles in the country. What was that? America’s Next Top Model.

Although DaCosta finished runner-up in Season 3, which she hasn’t stayed silent about since, she’s become a pretty successful actress.

The actress starred in a recurring role in the popular medical drama until choosing to walk away in early 2021. However, the role of Dr. Sexton stayed true to who DaCosta is.

Just like the former model, Dr. April Sexton is an Afro-Brazilian. April is portrayed as sweet and empathetic. However, that doesn’t stop her from being the calmest employee of the Gaffney staff during times of panic. The character’s popularity only grew after appearing in “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD.”

From the ABC soap opera “All My Children” to her newest project “Our Kind of People,” the former model’s resume continued to expand.

The “Chicago Med” alum left the hit series to take the lead role in “Our Kind of People.” According to Deadline, DaCosta chose not to renew her contract with “Chicago Med” after Season 6.

“My exit from ‘Chicago Med’ and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously. There isn’t much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go,” she explained. “And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People, and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler.”

‘Chicago Med:’ Yaya DaCosta in ‘Our Kind of People’

In the new FOX drama, DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn. She is a powerful haircare mogul who returns to the area after leaving quite some time ago. The series is set in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard.

The “Take the Lead” actress proudly discussed her newest project. “The show is a dream in so many ways, and it’s saucy and so much fun! And there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront of our discussions. We’re just playing with these serious themes, and we’re making them fun.”

As much as we miss Dr. April Sexton, we are so happy and excited for DaCosta’s next step in her career. However, if she ever does choose to return to “Chicago Med,” the showrunners kept the door open for her.

“I’m really grateful for this experience, even when there are obstacles,” DaCosta discussed her departure with the Huffington Post. “Especially, actually, when there are obstacles. It’s showing me that I have new muscles. I’ve had them all along, but I haven’t exercised them, so it’s giving me an opportunity to know myself more, to know what I’m capable of, and to use my gifts on a bigger scale.”