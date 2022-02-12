‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Pulling Podcast From Spotify, Calls Joe Rogan ‘Cruel and Unhinged’

“Chicago PD” alum Sophia Bush is joining celebrities pulling their content from Spotify over recent Joe Rogan controversy.

The actress released a lengthy statement on her Instagram page regarding her decision last week. Bush’s podcast, “Work in Progress” will continue to be available on other platforms, including Apple podcasts. Bush shared that removing her podcast from Spotify was not an easy process and that it took her several days. However, she says that her stance is more important to her than lost profits.

The 39-year-old wrote in her statement, “I am doing what I have the power to do, and hoping that however small my own impact on this platform will be, it will add to a collective push that demands truth.” She shared that she used to listen to Joe Rogan herself, but that she lost interest when he became “in my opinion, more cruel and unhinged.”

She also went on to share her distaste for Rogan, citing his use of racial slurs and history with spreading misinformation. “He is a man who gleefully delights in tirades laden with the n-word” Bush wrote. “Who has told people they don’t have ‘brains’ like white people. Who bragged about how he could get away with disinformation– and even said he tested this theory by having Alex Jones on his podcast to no uproar.”

Sophia Bush Says Journalistic Requirements are Necessary

Bush also touched on Rogan’s discussion of COVID treatment, claiming that the podcaster knowingly spread false information. For her, Spotify’s reaction to Joe Rogan’s claims about COVID is a big reason she is pulling her show from the streaming service.

“As doctors have demanded that Spotify, a publishing platform, have requirements for truth in journalism, they’ve been accused of censorship. Demanding that people not make hundreds of millions of dollars on lying to their audiences and getting people killed? That’s not censorship. That should be a requirement,” the statement reads.

The former “Chicago PD” star says many artists need to focus on centering “ethics and honesty” amid the Joe Rogan controversy.

“Ethics matter,” she writes. “And sometimes we have to diminish our own platforms and income streams to prove that they matter that very much to us.”

Spotify Continues to Stream Joe Rogan

“Maybe this will break my show– my pride and joy project – but I cannot allow whatever revenue I create to contribute to the hundreds of millions he makes spreading dangerous lies,” the statement continues. “He is willing to harm you for profit. Many of us are willing to lose profit to defend your right to live unharmed, and to be factually informed.”

Sophia Bush wrapped up her statement by telling her followers that she loves them and hopes they stay safe. Bush is also joining the likes of singer Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in removing her content from Spotify. Additionally, many have called for the platform to sever ties with Joe Rogan after COVID related controversy. The service has taken the action to remove potentially harmful episodes of the “Joe Rogan Experience” show. However, they say they have no plans to de-platform the podcaster completely.