‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Takes in the Sun Rise in New Photo

Sophia Bush takes the beautiful morning sun in a new photo. Lucky for us, it doesn’t only have to be Valentine’s Day to appreciate a beautiful sunrise.

In a recent Instagram photo, the “Chicago PD” actress takes a walk at dawn earlier this morning in -17 degree weather. Thankfully, she didn’t stay outside for too long. In the photo captured, followers see the morning sun as it climbs up from behind the trees. On her brief walk down a country road, the actress remembered the words said by a dear friend.

“Love is not simply a relationship to a specific person; It is an attitude; an orientation of character, which determines the relatedness of a person to the world, not toward one individual of love,” she shared in the caption and much more. She also mentions seeing a slight rainbow emerging through the sky.

Why Sophia Bush Left Chicago P.D.

Back in 2017, actress Sophia Bush ended her contract with NBC early. However, the reasons why only came to light later on.

The actress made a name for herself after “One Tree Hill” on WB and CW from 2003 to 2012. While acting, she also served as an activist for many causes and non-profit organizations.

From Season 1 to Season 4, Bush played Detective Erin Lindsay on “Chicago PD.” Her character became a member of the Intelligence Unit years after being in juvenile detention.

Aside from the popular crime drama, Bush stared in “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Justice.” It sounds like there was a lot for her to do in Chicago. But what about her show led to her departure?

“I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health,” Bush revealed in an article on Fansided. “My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”

Sophia Bush also described the poor working conditions onset of the show. According to Bush, the cast worked in “below freezing temperatures” that caused six production assistants to get pneumonia.

The 39-year-old actress described how she didn’t feel like she could speak up on the job. “If your bosses tell you that if you cause a ruckus, you’ll cost everyone their job, you believe that.”

Will Sophia Bush Ever Return to ‘Chicago PD?’

Considering Bush’s reasons for leaving “Chicago PD,” it’s highly unlikely fans will ever see Detective Lindsay in action ever again. However, fans of the actress can catch her in the new CBS medical drama, “Good Sam.”

In the show, Bush plays the chief of surgery, Dr. Sam Griffith, who becomes chief after her boss and father goes into a coma. But her job becomes more complicated when her father awakens and wants to get back to work. Only this time, he’ll be working under his daughter.