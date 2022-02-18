‘Chicago PD’: Burgess Faces a Custody Battle in Upcoming Episodes

Season nine of “Chicago PD” has been a rough one for Officer Kim Burgess. The previous season saw the fan-favorite character sustain a gunshot wound, having been left to bleed out. Now, however, Burgess will face an all-new problem in the next couple of episodes of “Chicago PD.” After an already tense start to season nine, Burgess endures a major custody battle when “Chicago PD” returns Wednesday, February 23rd.

So far this season, things have been complicated for Burgess and her partner, Adam Ruzek. Following “Chicago PD’s” midseason hiatus, we saw the officers setting personal boundaries. Burgess brought up the issue as she does not want to confuse Makayla regarding her parental situation.

Now, the two officers continue to work things out. Meanwhile, the episode 14 synopsis for “Chicago PD” provides a little insight regarding what to expect when the series returns.

Will Burgess Have to Let Go of Makayla?

“The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi,” reads the synopsis. “[Meanwhile,] Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.”

To briefly recap, as “Chicago PD” has been on another hiatus over the last several weeks, the duo’s custody battle gained roots in episode 10, entitled “Home Safe.”

Things got tense when Makayla shared that a man had been passing her stickers through the fence at school.

Come to find out, the creepy man is actually the little girl’s uncle. And soon enough, fans learn of his intent to take custody of her.

Considering the character’s less-than-acceptable meetings with Makayla, Burgess and Ruzek may not have as difficult a fight as we think. However, as we know as “Chicago PD” fans, things don’t always play out as expected.

Burgess and Ruzek Move to the Forefront of ‘Chicago PD’ Episodes

Season eight of “Chicago PD” put a whole lot of emphasis on three main characters: Hank Voight, Hailey Upton, and Jay Halstead. And after spending so much time in the spotlight, it seems showrunners are turning their attention to other beloved series characters.

Burgess and Ruzek’s upcoming custody battle has already moved the two characters to the forefront of “Chicago PD’s” current storyline. However, depending on how that situation turns out, we could definitely see a lot more of the two officers in upcoming episodes.

“Chicago PD” showrunner Gwen Segan shared with TV Line that Burgess and Ruzek are in “an interesting, complicated place.” And combined with the custody battle for Makayla, it gives writers the perfect opportunity to shift the spotlight.

“They’re a makeshift family,” Segan continued. She promised that the rest of season nine will explore the awkward dynamic between Burgess and Ruzek. And who knows? Perhaps we’ll officially see them become a couple again. However, considering their past, I wouldn’t remain too hopeful.