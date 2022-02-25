‘Chicago PD’: Burgess and Ruzek Fight for Custody in Upcoming Episode

The latest episode of “Chicago PD” put a heavy emphasis on fan-favorite character Hailey Upton. The storyline follows the officer after she makes an intense solo water rescue. However, the latter half of this season has focused more heavily on some of our other officers. Two include Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek. And when “Chicago PD” returns with an all-new episode next week, we’ll watch as the character fights a brutal custody battle for her adopted daughter Makayla.

As CarterMatt reminds us, we’ve spent several episodes of “Chicago PD” preparing for Burgess’s custody battle for Makayla. And when the episode, entitled “Blood Relation” airs next week, it appears that strife will come to a head.

As per the episode synopsis, “The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. [Meanwhile] Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.”

Based on the “Chicago PD” synopsis, neither opponent within this custody battle appear as though they will give up easily. And we can only hope, as the series’ protagonists, that Burgess and Ruzek come out on top.

That said, it will also be interesting to navigate the Unit’s latest investigation. As we know, every killer has an MO. However, it definitely throws our team for a loop when that MO also functions as a signature.

Tune in to NBC next Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST to catch the all-new episode of “Chicago PD.”

One ‘PD’ Star Has Appeared in Every ‘One Chicago’ Series

All three of Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” series are captivating in their own way. However, what makes them even more special is their frequent capacity for major and minor character crossovers. Unfortunately, “Chicago PD” fans haven’t followed any of their favorite characters over to “Chicago Med” or “Chicago Fire” in a while. Nevertheless, one cast member has still appeared in every single “One Chicago” series.

Marina Squerciati, known for her role as Kim Burgess since the series pilot, has made at least one appearance in every single series within the “One Chicago” universe.

While she defines the storylines of “Chicago PD” from episode to episode, season to season, we’ve seen her feature in the franchise’s flagship show, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” as well as the canceled series, “Chicago Justice.”

Interestingly, however, what makes Squerciati’s appearances even more noteworthy is that her time within the “One Chicago universe precludes her time on “Chicago PD.”

How can that be?

Longtime “One Chicago” fans will recall that “Chicago PD” debuted as the very first spin-off from “Chicago Fire,” followed by “Chicago Med.”

That said, the “Chicago PD” star actually got her start during the second season of “Chicago Fire” in an episode entitled, “Tonight’s the Night.”