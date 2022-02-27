‘Chicago PD’ Director Explains the Process for Filming Episode 13’s Underwater Rescue

Go back and check out the opening scenes of Chicago PD again. It’s when Hailey Upton was out jogging near the Chicago River.

She saw a car run off the road and plunge into the water. What followed looked cold and nasty. It was almost as if Chicago PD wanted to give its viewers a case of hypothermia.

And you know what? It wasn’t a pretend kind of cold and nasty. Chicago PD filmed the key moments of that scene outside in Chicago on a blustery day in early January. Some of it was done in a tank on set in Los Angeles. However, a ton of what viewers saw in Wednesday’s episode called “Still Water” really was chilling to produce.

Chad Saxton, the Chicago PD director and co-executive producer, talked about what was involved during a Q & A published by Wolf Entertainment. Filming it on location was complicated.

“For our shallower, surface-level, sequences, we built a small tank on stage called “the pond,” that was only four or five feet deep,” Saxton said. “Then, on location, we had stunt doubles go into the water and Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton, go up to the edge.”

Chicago PD Filmed Scene On Location in Single-Digit Temps

Freezing toe alert, check out the temperature details.

“We shot on the seventh and eighth of January in Chicago,” Saxton said of the Chicago PD scene. “That sequence, where the car approaches the bridge and almost goes into the water, that was cold. When she’s shown jogging, it was between five and 10 degrees. The next day, it started in the 20s.”

Yes, there was ice. It was everywhere.

“We did a few takes with the stunt doubles,” Saxton said. “But you can’t last long in that water. We had warm water heaters, dry suits, rescue boats. There was quite an elaborate set up to make shooting in the Chicago River in January possible. The water was freezing — actually frozen over. We had to have barges drive up and down the river to break up the ice. There was no way to safely get a person into the water with chunks of ice falling around. Certainly quite a process, but it all worked out.”

Yes, we really shot under water! @trspiridakos upped her diving skills bringing this sequence to life! #ChicagoPD #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/NSpE2pkWs5 — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) February 24, 2022

Driver Turned Out to Be Kidnapper/Stalker

Spoiler alert, here’s how it all worked out. Upton tried to get to the two passengers inside the car. She could’ve died herself. The woman in the car did die at the hospital. The driver lived. But this Chicago PD episode wasn’t so black and white. The driver turned out to be a serial stalker. He’d kidnapped the woman in the car. He had a long list of victims.

Spiridakos filmed most of her scenes in the tank on set in Los Angeles. She talked to TVLine about what that entailed.

“I had to dive into the water wearing a winter coat… and I’m not a great diver,” the Chicago PD star told TVLine. “I’m more of a cannonball person, so trying to learn how to how to do that part gracefully took some practice.”

By the end of the Chicago PD episode, Hailey had to do another water rescue. This time it was to save the stalker, again, to bring him to justice.