‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Still Sad One Character Died in Season Five

There have been a few tragic deaths on “Chicago PD” that fans just can’t get over, including Voight’s son. But there’s one that fans felt wasn’t necessary, and it definitely left them a little disillusioned with the show.

This particular death came in season 5, when detective Alvin Olinsky went to jail for a crime he didn’t commit. He’d been Voight’s partner for going on 10 years, and he was subsequently put away for murder. Before he could be exonerated, though, he was stabbed by another inmate and died from his wounds. Fans were gutted by the episode, with some claiming that it was the saddest episode of “Chicago PD” to date.

On a Reddit thread, fans held similar sentiments. When asked which “Chicago PD” death was the most devastating, most comments said Alvin. One commenter wrote, “Alvin hurts the most because of how he went out and because of his close relationship with Voight.”

Another wrote, “Alvin I think made the biggest difference in that he was the OG cop that Voight could turn to in ANY situation no matter how illegal and f–ed up it was.”

Yet another fan wrote of their disbelief that Alvin was killed, writing, “Alvin was the the Yin to Hanks Yang. I never thought he would be killed off.”

So, it seems, fans believe that Alvin Olinsky should still be alive. “Chicago PD” definitely did his character dirty, having him killed off in prison like that. This is not one of those cases where “writers know best,” not according to the fans.

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Hate What Happened to Nadia

As well as hating that Alvin died on “Chicago PD,” Nadia’s fate also doesn’t sit right with fans. On “Chicago PD,” Nadia Decostis started out as a teenage sex worker, and fans considered her to be just another guest character. But, soon she evolved into a pivotal character in the One Chicago franchise.

Eventually, Nadia gets clean, gets off the streets, and becomes an administrative assistant for the Intelligence Unit. But, her triumph was short-lived; in a crossover event with “Fire,” “PD,” and “Law & Order: SVU,” Nadia was kidnapped and eventually murdered by the serial killer Gregory Yates.

Fans were furious at her death, claiming that her death aimed to tie the “Chicago” and “Law & Order” franchises together, and not to actually further the plot of either show. Fans claim that the event was for “cheap shock value,” and deemed it unnecessary violence. For such a violent death to just be a link between two franchises in the end seems like overkill. Again, do the writers really know best? Sometimes; sometimes not. Occasionally, it’s good to listen to the fans who engage every week.