‘Chicago PD’: Here’s What Happened to Nadia on the Show

Whatever happened to Nadia Decotis on Chicago PD?

The character was portrayed by Stella Maeve on the hit first responder drama. Fans meet her character during Season 1 as an underage prostitute. Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) became her support system and she was able to make a life for herself.

By Season 2, Nadia was in school studying criminology to hopefully become a police officer. However, things don’t turn out in a positive way. In the Season 2 episode entitled “The Number of Rats,” she was kidnapped by serial killer Gregory Yates, played by Dallas Roberts.

Tragically, Yates assaulted and murdered her. He ended up hiding her away on an island with all of his past victims. Lindsay took her passing extremely hard and the rest of the team did as well. Nadia’s murder did help in the arrest of Yates who later confessed. It came to a head when Lindsay confronted him and shot him in self-defense. Despite not becoming an official officer, her name was added to the memorial of fallen officers.

Although some deceased characters on Chicago PD make appearances in flashbacks or dreams, Nadia has not. Fans did spot a photograph of her with the other victims in the episode “The Song of Gregory Williams Yates.”

Stella Maeve has continued to work in both television and film. She guest starred on two other Dick Wolf shows, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. Maeve also starred in the hit SyFy series The Magicians. Her breakout movie role was as drummer Sandy West in the 2010 biopic The Runaways.

Which Character Appeared the Most in ‘Chicago PD’?

Chicago PD has numerous longstanding characters, but who appeared in almost all of the episodes?

Kevin Atwater, played by actor LaRoyce Hawkins, has appeared in every single episode over the past nine seasons, except for one.

According to Looper, the episode was in Season 2 entitled “Erin’s Mom”. The storyline was based on the investigation of a rental company’s customer. The plot ends up becoming a robbery and a homicide. So, where was Atwater? We’re not so sure as his character wasn’t needed in the investigation.

Along with his extensive work on Chicago PD, he also appeared in 12 episodes of other One Chicago shows. He guest-starred on both Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice.

When it comes to another One Chicago series, Chicago Med, one actor appeared on PD the most. That would be actor Nick Gehlfuss who portrays the lovable Dr. Will Halstead. His younger brother is Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). So it only makes sense that the two spend time together and that their cases collide.

Gehlfuss has appeared in Chicago PD in 17 episodes and also starred in 20 episodes of Chicago Fire.