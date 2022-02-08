‘Chicago PD’: Here’s Where You Recognize Jennifer Spencer From

“Chicago PD” has been a hit on NBC for over a decade now. The One Chicago universe has sprawled out so much success across the network. However, because the show has found such success this means lots of folks have appeared on the program. One of which is Jennifer Spencer. Some fans might wonder where they recognize the actress from. Well, here’s where you recognize Jennifer Spencer from. “CSI”.

Indeed, Spencer was on the CBS drama for a bit of time. In fact, Spencer looked to be the lead on the program in the pilot episode as Holly Gribbs. Instead, she doesn’t make it through the pilot and viewers were stunned. It looked as though she would be the central figure on the program, instead, she departed right away.

Spencer was also a one-time deal as an FBI agent on “Chicago PD” in Season 4.

Jesse Lee Soffer on “Chicago PD”

Soffer has been a star almost instantly on the NBC drama. He is one of the longtime figures on the show and folks love spending time with his character. But, it’s fair to wonder just how much of the stunts he is involved with actually does himself?

He told DuJour, “I would pretty much do anything as long as they let me. If someone was like, “We’re doing a car chase, you’re gonna flip a car,” I would do it. But there’s no way we would really do that, so it’s kind of up to the network and the producers as far as safety goes. I always say that we’re like a pro sports team, there’s always somebody in the infirmary, somebody who got banged up, someone is like getting an MRI or getting over a sprained knee. We have such an action-packed show that someone is always getting a boo-boo.”

He was up for anything on the program. He likes to get in on the action. However, it is ultimately the network’s call as to how much Soffer is allowed to do of his own accord.

Soffer continued, “It wasn’t even a stunt, but I actually used live ammunition in a scene. I don’t know if it was sanctioned by anybody, but we were blowing the hinges off of a door with a shotgun. We were rehearsing it, and then we got to the real thing, we had SWAT guys there and they were like, “You know, Jesse’s been trained, he knows what he’s doing.” So I got to shotgun a door off the hinges.”

That’s pretty intense. This is part of the deal with a show like “Chicago PD,” though. You can watch the program on NBC along with the rest of the “One Chicago” universe.