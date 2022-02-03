‘Chicago PD’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Katherine Brennan From

Where have Chicago PD fans have seen Katherine Brennan before?

Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan made her big debut into the One Chicago universe during Season 6 and has become a fan favorite over the years. This is thanks to actress Anne Heche.

Heche’s very first acting role was back in 2984 that lasted until 1992. She appeared as two roles, as twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the NBC soap opera, Another World. Ironically, she was the second actress who played Marley and the third to portray Vicky after the fellow actors left the series. Her characters were separated after birth as their parents were just teenagers. Wild plotlines followed and Heche became a star.

In 1997 she became a horror movie icon in the teen slasher, I Know What You Did Last Summer. She portrayed Missy Egan, the sister of David, who the main stars believe they ran over with their car.

Then, Heche was thrust into the spotlight once again but this time for dating Ellen DeGeneres beginning in 1997 for three years. Just last year, she told Page Six that the spotlight almost hurt her chances at securing a role. She went on to star in Six Days, Seven Nights with Harrison Ford

Ford assured her that she can keep the role. “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with. We have a romantic comedy to make. Let’s make it the best one that’s ever happened,” Ford told her.

Beyond ‘Chicago PD’

Heche returned to television in 2001 to join the cast of Ally McBeal. Her character Melanie West was introduced in Season 4. She was a love interest for the star John Cage (Peter MacNicol). She went on to do short television stints and guest spots.

It was a television film, a Lifetime movie that she was able to secure a Primetime Emmy Award. She portrayed the mother of Kristen Bell (Gracie). In Gracie’s Choice, the teen is attempting to keep her family together while her mother is in prison for her drug addiction. The two end up having a court battle to have the legal adoption of her younger brothers.

Aside from Chicago PD, she starred in the NBC series The Brave a few years ago. She portrayed Deputy Director Patricia Campbell for thirteen episodes. Additionally, she guest-starred in Quantico for an episode.

After her role on Chicago PD ended in 2019, she starred in the 2020 and 2021 movies, The Vanished and 13 Minutes. She also appeared in All Rise for four episodes as Corrine Cuthbert.