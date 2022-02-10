‘Chicago PD’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 9?

Chicago PD season 9 has delighted fans so far. And of course, if it’s putting out as many good episodes as it has, fans are going to want more. So how many episodes total will be in Chicago PD season 9?

Head of Scheduling at NBC Steve Kern told Variety that all three series in the One Chicago franchise will have the same amount of episodes as usual. And it doesn’t seem like the combination of filming under COVID restrictions and the Olympics are going to shorten these seasons.

For reference, season 6 of Chicago PD had 22 episodes, season 7 had 20. And because of COVID, Season 8 only had 16.

But it looks like we’re going back to normal this year.

“For the ‘Chicago’ shows, we have 22 episodes. The season is 35 weeks. So that means there’s 12 or 13 weeks that we have to schedule either repeats or preemptions to get the shows to fit into the season. I’m more than happy to have a preemption that I know is going to do well, which is the Winter Olympics,” Kern told Variety.

Right now, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire are on hiatus while NBC airs the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

One ‘Chicago PD’ Actor Loves His Character’s Growth

Chicago PD has had a lot of seasons to find its footing, expand its world, and dig deep with these characters. Voight actor Jason Beghe once opened up about his character’s growth over the years. In an interview with KTLA 5, the star was asked about how he keeps things fresh after working on the show for so many years.

And it looks like Voight’s growth sometimes directly relates to Beghe’s growth.

“You know it’s like, how do you keep it fresh in your own life?” Beghe said. “You know, the character evolves, or he is going to be boring and die. And as I continue to grow, so does he.”

“You know, I am always looking to discover and create new things about him, so it keeps it interesting. Nobody, not a character or person, is one thing, and there is always more to discover and create,” he continued.

Voight is an interesting character, but he certainly isn’t an ethical one. Killings, coverups, and more have really darkened his past. And while it seems like he’s turned a corner, he still committed those crimes. Season 9 should certainly spell more trouble for the character when it returns.

Chicago PD will return to TV on February 23rd at 10/9 central on NBC.