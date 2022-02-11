‘Chicago PD’: Looking Back on the Criminal Mastermind That Was Roy Walton

Roy Walton, played by Michael Maize, had a huge hand in shaping “Chicago PD” seasons 8 and 9. From his physical presence in season 8, to his consequential shadow handing over the characters in season 9. Especially hanging over Upton, Voight, and Halstead.

His killing almost sent those three to prison, but Voight and Halstead managed to get out of it by blackmailing an FBI agent. Not the most above-board situation, but all around, a success. So, how did this whole thing start? And who is Roy Walton?

Well, it all started with the season 8 episode “The Right Thing.” Walton’s license plate number was linked to a car at a disturbing crime scene, but he wasn’t investigated because of discord between Voight and Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller. Finally, Burgess tracks him down in the episode “The Other Side.” Unfortunately for Burgess, she had no backup, and Walton gets one over on her. He wins the upper hand, and shoots her, leaving her to die.

Voight catches Walton with a few promising leads and decides it’s a good time for torture. It seems like he’s going to beat Walton to death for killing Miller’s son, the guys who worked for him, and for shooting Burgess. Upton objects to the beating, but when she sees Walton going for Voight’s gun, she pulls her own and shoots him. Now, some would call that self-defense. But, Voight decides the right thing for them to do is bury the body and cover the whole thing up.

Walton was really only in two “Chicago PD” episodes, but it feels like he’s been in so many more. Half of season 9 was practically about him, without Walton ever showing his face again. After the cover-up, Halstead gets dragged into the whole mess, and he, Voight, and Upton must deal with the consequences.

‘Chicago PD’: The Consequences of Killing Roy Walton

Voight and Upton opened this can of worms, and now they have to lie in it. Eventually, the FBI finds Roy Walton’s body where Voight buried it, tracking him through the GPS on his phone and finding suspicious activity. Then, Upton spills the beans to Halstead, leading the FBI to get ahold of him and issue an ultimatum: either he and Upton go to prison, or he helps the FBI take Voight down.

Voight is a bit of a loose cannon when it comes to police work on “Chicago PD.” He charges in without a plan, he’s reckless, and he takes liberties. The feds want him off the force, but can Halstead really do that to him to save his own skin?

Instead of going off alone to work it out, like Voight probably would have done, Halstead goes to Voight. They hatch a plan to blackmail the FBI agent, who’s been covering up his brother’s drug charges. Halstead is skeptical, but he and Voight execute the plan at their meeting with the agent.

Miraculously, it works, but now Voight has to be honest going forward; Halstead flipped the script on him and made him promise to come to Halstead when things go wrong, and to do things by the book so they don’t go wrong. Their dynamic has changed significantly on “Chicago PD”; how long can it stay that way?