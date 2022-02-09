‘Chicago PD’: Marina Squerciati Tells Fans They’re ‘Welcome’ For This New Patrick John Flueger Pic

It’s been several weeks since “Chicago PD” last aired a new episode and unfortunately, “One Chicago” fans have another few weeks to go before it, as well as its sister series, return to NBC with all-new drama. However, thanks to some of our favorite “Chicago PD” stars, such as Kim Burgess actress Marina Squerciati, we can at least keep up with our fan-favorite cast members over on Instagram. And in her latest post, Squerciati lets Outsiders know “[they’re] welcome” for her latest Patrick John Flueger-centric post.

Throwing a reference out Disney’s “Moana” and Dwayne Johnson’s starring number, “You’re Welcome,” Squerciati opens the caption with, “So what can I say except you’re welcome,” followed by a laughing emoji and some musical notes.

In the hashtags, the “Chicago PD” actress reminds fans that there will be no new episode this week as NBC is currently hosting this year’s winter Olympic Games.

She also throws out the fan-favorite on-screen couple’s ship name, “BURZEK,” in addition to expressing her love for her fellow “Chicago PD” star with the hashtag, “besties.”

In the comments, fans shared their love for the on-screen couple.

“You are my fav couple,” wrote one follower, while others simply shared exclamations of, “BURZEK!”

Others thanked the “Chicago PD” star for her post after several weeks with little series-related content.

For those wondering when we’ll next see Burgess, Ruzek, and the rest of the unit back on NBC, “Chicago PD” returns with an all-new episode on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. EST.

Two ‘Chicago PD’ Stars Are Friendship Goals

As followers of Marina Squerciati’s Instagram are easily able to decipher, there’s no doubt that she and Adam Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger are close friends in real life. However, after nine seasons together, Flueger shares a special friendship with another beloved “Chicago PD” star, Jesse Lee Soffer.

Known for his role as Officer Jay Halstead, Soffer and Flueger remain fan-favorite characters on the show, their friendship showing real development over the course of “Chicago PD’s” nine seasons. While Halstead and Ruzek have solved numerous cases together, their actors often find time to hang out off-screen. Though their idea of bonding behind the cameras is a whole lot different than what we see each week on “Chicago PD.”

A previous post shows the two actors taking on the best of winter recreation as they take to the mountains to ski and snowboard.

Photos capture the two stars bundled and buddies up on a ski lift, alongside several other friends. The later images in the post capture dynamic mountain views and towering evergreen trees. Overall, the scenery is a far cry from the often crime-ridden back streets we find on “Chicago PD.”