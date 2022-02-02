‘Chicago PD’: One Star Also Appeared on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ as Well

Have you ever had that moment where you know you have seen that actor before but you cannot quite place from where? We’ve all been there, especially with television networks. Perhaps you watched a recent episode of “Chicago PD” and wondered where you had seen Darius Walker from? Walker was a big-time drug dealer and community advocate in Season 7 of the NBC program. Later, that changed when he flipped and became an informant. Well, Michael Beach, who played Walker, also starred in another gritty drama, “Sons of Anarchy.”

Yes, Beach player the character of T.O. Cross on “Sons of Anarchy” for several seasons. He was not SAMCRO, but he was the president of the Grim Bastards. For several seasons T.O. assisted Jax and the Sons of Anarchy on various missions.

Beach also appeared in the first season of “Mayor of Kingstown”. It’s fair to assume with the show being picked up for Season 2 that he will be back in the role as well.

Katey Sagal on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

One of the more fascinating characters on “Sons of Anarchy” for many seasons was Gemma Teller, played by Kate Sagal. The character went through a lot. She was also extremely loyal to SAMCRO and Jax. Especially Jax. However, that led her down a bad path, especially later on with Tara and Clay, but the character was fascinating to watch evolve.

Sagal told Collider, “I’m a real family person. I have three children. How my children are raised is of utmost importance to me, and I’m really involved, which is a quality that Gemma also has. She’s all about her family, and keeping this lifestyle of hers together. There’s that similarity. I think that Gemma tends to be vain, as do I, in certain ways. What you’re seeing this season, which has been really interesting to play, is not a softer side, but a more Zen-like approach. What’s interesting to play is when people start to have a conscience about where their lives are going and what’s been happening. A lot of her viewpoint is being influenced by Nero, who is not as ruthless, and that shades her. She tends to soften a little bit around him, which I think she likes. It’s nice.”

Sagal related the family aspect to Gemma. She is also a family-first person. She is very protective of Jax and her grandsons. The relationship from Clay to Nero was good for the character. Nero was a completely different man than Clay. Gemma liked that and changed because of him, at least a bit. Still, her decision-making caused lots of problems for Jax and the club. It ultimately led to her downfall.

You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.