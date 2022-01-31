‘Chicago PD’: One Star Got Their Start on a Popular Horror Show

For nine seasons now, Chicago P.D. has been bringing us some incredible action. With non-stop storylines leaving e us at the edge of our seats each week, the Dick Wolf series is certainly one of the most thrilling dramas on television. But, did you know one of the stars of the popular NBC drama got their start in another action-packed series? One that brought us plenty of thrills as the stars worked to capture some notorious villains. However, unlike the villains we see on Chicago P.D., these bad guys are more “Supernatural.”

Since she joined the Chicago P.D. team, actress Tracy Spiridakos has certainly become a fan favorite. Her character, Hailey Upton is a hard-working street-smart detective. Fans love her because she is typically very down to earth, and Spiridakos’s portrayal of Hailey Upton makes the character’s stories incredibly inspiring. Clearly, the actress knows her stuff when it comes to starring in a prime-time drama! But, some longtime fans of the One Chicago drama may not realize that Spiridakos’s first television came in an unnamed appearance in the wildly popular CW series, Supernatural.

A ‘Supernatural’ Start For One ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star

In 2007, Spiridakos joined the Supernatural cast in the episode titled Bedtime Stories. This episode follows the demon-hunting Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt a gaggle of monsters in a story of fairy tales gone wrong.

In the Supernatural episode, the brothers seek to confront a malevolent spirit who is compelling humans to commit unspeakable crimes. Additionally, each of the crimes mimics a classic fairy tale such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, and Cinderella.

Tracy Spiridakos comes into the storyline as an unnamed nurse. Her character works at a hospital that is caring for a young girl who has fallen into a coma. This girl, the Winchester brothers learn, is key to solving the mystery behind why the spirit is causing the problems. The Supernatural brothers hope this information will answer what needs to be done to end the grisly events. Spiridakos’s unnamed character comes into play as she directs the monster-hunters to the little girl’s room.

Spiridakos Finds Plenty Of Television Roles Before Landing In the Windy City

After her turn on Supernatural, Tracy Spiridakos went on to a recurring role as Charlie Matheson in the Science Fiction series, Revolution. The Chicago P.D. star later portrayed Annika Johnson in three episodes of the popular A&E drama Bates Motel.

The One Chicago actress then went on to multiple other guest-starring roles in a variety of television shows. Before, of course, landing her turn as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. It may have been a tiny role to start, but clearly, Supernatural was a great start to Spiridakos’s incredible career!