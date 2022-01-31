‘Chicago PD’ Stars Jesse Lee Soffer And Patrick John Flueger Are Friendship Goals in Real Life

Chicago P.D. fans know that Jay Halstead and Adam Ruzek are one of the best pairs on television today. The characters, who are portrayed by Jesse Lee Soffer and Patrick John Flueger, have worked together on some memorable One Chicago cases. From taking down small criminals to solving murder cases, bringing serial killers to justice, or even tackling some of the most cold-blooded criminals on the streets of Chicago, the Chicago P.D. officers seemed to have done it all.

It’s no doubt that Halstead and Ruzek have an awesome buddy dynamic that gives us serious friendship goals. However, the real-life pair takes it even further, hanging out on set, even hitting the slopes together.

In 2019, Patrick John Flueger shared an Insta post that tells us all we need to know about the friendship the Chicago P.D. actors share off the set.

This Insta post shows an exciting ski trip with pics showing off some truly amazing mountain views. Of course, this isn’t the only hint of a Soffer and Flueger friendship on Instagram. In fact, it seems the duo even expand their off-camera antics to include other Chicago P.D. costars.

The Fun Rarely Stops On the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Set

In another Insta post, Patrick John Flueger shares some #SetLife pics as Flueger, Jesse Lee Soffer, and their One Chicago costar, LaRoyce Hawkins hilariously goofing off on set.

Each of these glimpses into the real-life friendship the two One Chicago squadmates share is definitely enough to give us all friendship goals. I mean, the actors no doubt spend hours together regularly while filming on the Chicago P.D. set. Anyone would certainly understand if the two feel they need a break from each other here and there. But, it’s plain as day that the stars enjoy their time together both on and off the set.

#RuStead Gives Us Major Friendship Goals!

So far we have seen how much Jesse Lee Soffer and Patrick John Flueger like hanging out away from the One Chicago set. And, while we certainly love to see the Chicago P.D. stars hitting the slopes together, we also love their hilarious on-the-set shots. These show fans that even when they are working the two actors are having a blast. This is exactly what one of Jesse Lee Soffer’s Insta posts shows.

In the hilarious shot, Soffer and Flueger are breaking character in the most hilarious way while hanging out in the Chicago P.D. interrogation room. The actor pairs the pic with the message: “Interrogation room: Season 6.” Soffer then adds three police car emojis with two hashtags. One of these hashtags is one that we know well, #ChicagoPD. The other hashtag #RuStead just give us even bigger friendship goals!