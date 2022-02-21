‘Chicago PD’: Tracy Spiridakos Had a ‘Lot of Fun’ Filming Upcoming Episode, ‘Still Water’

Chicago PD actress Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton, said she had “a lot of fun” filming an upcoming episode, Still Water. The actress has been on Chicago PD since 2017, but it appears that this episode was unlike many episodes she’d filmed before.

In the episode, Hailey Upton is out for a jog when she witnesses a horrific car crash and decides to risk her own life to save passengers, jumping into cold water to try and get people out of their cars safely.

“I feel like everyone in the unit would probably have a similar response to jump in truthfully,” Spiridakos said in an interview with TV Insider. “Selfishly, I’m happy that it was me ’cause it was a lot of fun. It was a really cool episode.”

Here’s the official description for Still Water:

“While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” the description reads.

So this storyline won’t end with Upton’s rescue. In fact, it appears the rescue is only the start.

This episode is a particularly exciting one for fans because Chicago PD along with the other shows in the One Chicago franchise have been on a break while NBC airs the 2022 Winter Olympics. But now that the Olympics are over, a lot of people’s favorite shows are returning to TV. This will be Chicago PD’s first episode back.

Spiridakos Teased this Episode of ‘Chicago PD’ Earlier This Year

This is an episode Spiridakos has been hyping up for a while. In fact, she had a lot to say about it in an interview in January.

“Hailey has a really crazy episode coming up that I am excited about. There is a very intense case, and Hailey is extremely [motivated] to solve it. And my stunt double Kelli [Victoria Scarangello] and I get to go into the Chicago River in January!” she told TV Line.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan also noted that this episode is going to be a big one all around.

“It’s been one of the most ambitious episodes we’ve done on the show so far, especially from a production standpoint. I can’t wait to see what our director Chad [Saxton] and our crew pull off, and to see Tracy in this one,” Sigan said.

If you want to catch this episode of Chicago PD, the show comes back on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10/9 central on NBC.