‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Previews a ‘Really Crazy Episode’ for Upton

Chicago PD fans have been patiently waiting for the series return after a short hiatus. Season 9 of the NBC series continues with a new episode titled “Still Water” out on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c. Actress Tracy Spiridakos who plays Hailey Upton on the show talks about what we can expect in the next episode.

The procedural drama series took a quick break from its regular programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A slew of positive COVID tests forced the show to temporarily suspend production resulting in a several-week delay. Another reason for the reprieve is due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC makes the sporting event a high priority. The network historically opts to push back regularly scheduled programming in order to feature the Olympic competitions.

Besides being a CPD Intelligence Unit member, Hailey Upton is also the wife of Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Upton takes the lead in the new episode after her daily jog turns into something more. The official synopsis for Season 9 Episode 17 reads: “While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash.

“Still Water” will mark the Dick Wolf series 177th episode overall. Given the current summary, the upcoming Chicago PD scene will truly test the courage and stamina of Upton as she fights to save the lives of multiple passengers.

New photos from the episode show Hailey jumping into the icy cold water of the Chicago River in the midst of winter. Check out the Chicago PD images here.

Upcoming Chicago PD episode sees Hailey Upton in cold water

Chicago PD picks up after its latest episode, “To Protect” which aired on Jan. 19. The last installment saw Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) working alongside his informant, Anna Avalos after her undercover identity is in danger. The team works together to uncover the true identity of the head of the infamous Los Temidos gang.

Spiridakos ranks the upcoming episode which sees her plunge into the Chicago River at a worrisome Level 10 saying that “the stakes are pretty high” (via TV Line).

In a previous interview with TV Line, Tracy speaks out about the episode saying, “Hailey has a really crazy episode coming up that I am excited about. There is a very intense case, and Hailey is extremely [motivated] to solve it. And my stunt double Kelli [Victoria Scarangello] and I get to go into the Chicago River in January!”

Chicago PD showrunner Gwen Sigan added, “It’s been one of the most ambitious episodes we’ve done on the show so far, especially from a production standpoint. I can’t wait to see what our director Chad [Saxton] and our crew pull off, and to see Tracy in this one.”