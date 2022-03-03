‘Chicago PD’: Tracy Spiridakos and Her Stunt Double Look Nearly Identical

Chicago PD actress Tracy Spiridakos and her stunt double look nearly identical in a new behind-the-scenes photo. Spiridakos definitely needed her double for the upcoming episode, which sees her character, Hailey Upton land in some hot (or. we guess, freezing cold) water.

The new Upton-focused episode will see the officer take a plunge when she witnesses a car crash off duty and jumps into an icy river to save the people inside. But what she doesn’t know is that this car crash is way more than it seems.

In order to pull off the stunts she did in this episode, she needed a capable, and similar-looking double. The Instagram account for the franchise shared a photo of the two.

“Might have to visit Med since we’re seeing double,” the account wrote.

Because they’re both in costume, the similarities are seriously eerie. But that’s Hollywood magic for you! Her double probably had to make a pretty serious jump to get the shots they needed for this one. Here’s the description of the episode so you have a taste of what’s to come.

She talked about this episode and her work with her stunt double earlier this year. Now, it’s finally upon us.

“Hailey has a really crazy episode coming up that I am excited about. There is a very intense case, and Hailey is extremely [motivated] to solve it. And my stunt double Kelli [Victoria Scarangello] and I get to go into the Chicago River in January!” the actress gushed to TV Line.

Spiridakos is Incredibly Proud of the Upcoming ‘Chicago PD’ Episode

Fans are really excited to get the spotlight shone on Upton, and Spiridakos absolutely loved filming this one. While she thinks any member of the team would make the decision to risk their lives and jump in the cold water, she’s glad the spotlight was given to Upton this time around. Not only did she have a ton of fun filming it, but she’s very proud of it.

“It’s been one of the most ambitious episodes we’ve done on the show so far, especially from a production standpoint. I can’t wait to see what our director Chad [Saxton] and our crew pull off, and to see Tracy in this one,” she said.

The episode is airing tonight, but if you missed it, you can catch it tomorrow on Peacock. It’s sure to be a big one for not only Upton but the whole team, as the car crash is the catalyst for a very bizarre investigation.