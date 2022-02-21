‘Chicago PD’: Tracy Spiridakos Talks ‘Intense’ Underwater Scenes Coming Up

“Chicago PD” is getting intense coming up, and Hailey Upton actress Tracy Spiridakos recently spoke about some hardcore underwater scenes. “Chicago PD” airs a new episode on February 23, and it looks like Upton is going to be doing some swimming.

The episode is called “Still Water.” While jogging, Upton witnesses a car accident. She immediately jumps in the water to save the car’s occupants.

Speaking about the “Chicago PD” episode with TV Insider, Spiridakos said, “It was definitely intense.” She then admitted that she didn’t actually do the swan dive into the water. “The jumping into the river, truthfully, was not me,” she said. “It was my stunt double Kelli [Victoria Scarangello] who jumped in, and she’s amazing.”

Spiridakos then went on to explain how the scenes were shot. “There’s a couple different water sequences,” she explained. “There’s the going into the river, there’s the going under, which is the tank that we shot when we were in Los Angeles, [and] there was another pond portion of it where we were coming up out of the river.”

She continued, “They were challenging, but really cool at the same time. I think the L.A. portion of it was really amazing just getting to see this giant tank with this car submerged. The stunt team that was there was incredible, just made me feel super comfortable, and we played in the water for two days straight.”

The end result is a super intense sequence of Upton risking her life, but the whole process sounds totally fun to shoot. “I feel like everyone in the unit would probably have a similar response to jump in truthfully,” said Spiridakos. “Selfishly, I’m happy that it was me ’cause it was a lot of fun. It was a really cool episode.”

‘Chicago PD’: Who Crossed Over With ‘Chicago Fire’ the Most?

It’s not one of our main characters; not Upton, or Burgess, or Halstead. But, surprisingly, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. She’s crossed over from “Chicago PD” to “Fire” with an ongoing total of 30 episodes. She beat out Voight with 24, and Burgess with 23.

So, why has Platt been on “Chicago Fire” so many times? Well, it has to do with her romance with firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland. The two married in season 4. Speaking about her character to Tell Tale TV in October 2019, Morton commented on the effect Platt’s presence has on Mouch. “Well, first of all, better cocktails, with fresh fruit and a really good jukebox. But I have a feeling we’re going to maybe, I don’t know, add some frilly touches that might make Herrmann puke.”

Platt’s first appearance on “Chicago Fire” was in 2014, with her latest being the 2022 episode “Back With a Bang.”