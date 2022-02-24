‘Chicago PD’: Upton Is Absolutely Fearless in Preview of Intense New Episode

The first half of “Chicago PD’s” ninth season saw Officer Hailey Upton in a tough position. The first half saw her and Voight navigating the consequences of the Roy Walton murder. The situation took a toll on her mental and emotional state, in addition to her relationship with Jay Halstead. However, now, following an abrupt wedding at the midseason finale, Hailey has faced the repercussions of her actions. And now, she is back in the thick of things. “Chicago PD’s” Wednesday night preview reveals the fan-favorite character is absolutely fearless as she jumps into an intense rescue situation.

Upton to the Rescue

Officer Hailey Upton is trained for emergency situations. However, when it comes to rescue and extraction, those typically fall under the jurisdiction of the first responders on “Chicago Fire.”

However, our “Chicago PD” star doesn’t have much of a choice in this case. Out for a run, Upton witnesses a car as it veers off the road, and takes a header into the Chicago River. After calling 911, she runs down the stairs on the bridge, diving into the frigid water.

Without a diving suit, air pack, or a tool heavy enough to break the window, Upton plunges beneath the surface. At the driver’s side door, she strains to rip it open. Then, after pulling the driver from behind the wheel, things get even more intense. Suddenly, the passenger’s arm darts out and grabs the officer’s wrist, desperation painted on her face.

“Chicago PD” fans saluted Hailey Upton in the comments beneath the preview, sharing their excitement for Wednesday night’s brand new episode.

“It’s going to be an intense episode tonight,” wrote one “Chicago PD” fan.

“Sneak peeks are the best!” read another comment. “I’m holding my breath (pun intended).”

As are we all.

Tracy Spiradakos Enjoyed Filming Underwater ‘Chicago PD’ Scene

While what we see onscreen during Upton’s underwater rescue looks incredibly frigid and intense, the “Chicago PD” star revealed she actually had a lot of fun filming her solo scene.

In speaking with TV Insider, Spiradakos said, “I feel like everyone in the unit would probably have a similar response to jump in truthfully.”

Overall, though, the series regular expressed her happiness at having been the featured character within the rescue scene.

“Selfishly,” she admitted, “I’m happy that it was me ’cause it was a lot of fun. It was a really cool episode.”

As we know, based on the episode preview and the “Chicago PD” synopsis, Hailey is out for a jog when she witnesses the terrifying crash. From there, she and the rest of the unit are tasked with finding and apprehending the individual responsible for the incident.