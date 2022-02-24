‘Chicago PD’ Viewing Interrupted by Special Report

“One Chicago” fans were more than excited for the return of their favorite franchise to NBC on Wednesday night. However, “Chicago PD” saw a unique debut following its month-long hiatus. While “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” went off without a hitch, the brand new episode of “Chicago PD” saw a surprise interruption due to a special report regarding Russia and the Ukraine situation.

The 10 o’clock hour was a doozy for network television. Multiple series saw the major report cut into their air time. As per CarterMatt, “Chicago PD” was the last of the network series to get pulled in place of the report. ABC immediately cut away to coverage of the volatile situation across the Atlantic, without relaying a timetable for when its 10 o’clock series, “A Million Little Things,” would return.

The same went for “Good Sam” over on CBS, starring “Chicago PD” alum, Sophia Bush. CBS spent more than 10 minutes covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ABC cut into even more of its network series’s airtime.

NBC cut away for brief coverage of the situation. But, as per CarterMatt, it quickly returned to Wednesday night’s brand new episode. Coverage of the invasion continues to be crucial in order for Americans to closely monitor the intense situation. That said, the outlet reports the delay has had no effect on later episodes of “Chicago PD.”

Theoretically, the “One Chicago” series should return to NBC next week, debuting its succeeding episodes.

Applebee’s Commercial Disrupts Coverage of Russia’s Invasion

Despite the network interruption, “Chicago PD” still managed to see the highest ratings within its timeslot, both seeing success on the entertainment front while providing crucial information regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, things didn’t go as well for CNN. Amid coverage of the former Soviet Union’s full-scale air-raid, the news station abruptly cut to a jaunty Applebee’s commercial. Now, as coverage continues to flow from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and surrounding regions, social media has erupted on CNN.

While the commercial itself starkly contrasted with the solemnity of the Russian invasion, it was Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” overlaying the colorful meal that just about set things over the edge.

Over on Twitter, viewers lost their minds.

Media Research Center’s Scott Whitlock was incredulous.

“Really, CNN? There’s this thing called tone and tact. Look it up. Because your blending of commercials and all hell breaking loose in Europe isn’t working.”

Other professional individuals shared similar sentiments.

“CNN, they call themselves ‘the most trusted name in news,'” wrote journalist Luke Rudkowski.

On and on, the backlash came, with people calling the rift a “dystopian hell” and a metaphor for 2022 as a whole.

Hopefully, as more coverage makes its way from Europe to the states, CNN can better monitor the situation as well as their advertising lineup.