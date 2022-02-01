‘Chicago PD’: What Character Does Alexa Adderley Play?

Popular police drama Chicago PD features one character in season 5 played by actress Alex Adderley. Despite her extremely short time on the show, Adderely’s exit from the episode, “Anthem” left quite an imprint on viewers.

If you haven’t seen the season 5 episode, don’t worry. We’ll recap the “Anthem” episode for you in the details below. Additionally, we’ll take a closer look at Adderley’s short-lived role if there are plans for her to return to the drama series in the future.

Chicago PD is a long-running drama following the lives of a close-knit team of detectives working together against the war on crime in Chicago. The official NBC synopsis reads: “From multiple-Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.”

Did Brianna Woods die on Chicago PD?

Alexa Adderley’s character Brianna Woods, introduced in season 5, is the daughter of a freelance auditor and series antagonist, Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson). Woods is the former partner of Chicago PD frontman, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Throughout his multi-season run, Woods always knew how to stir up drama amongst the IU.

To recap, “Anthem” centers around a basketball star whom a police officer shoots and kills. As a result, the IU must navigate through a politically charged confrontation of the tragic case in Chicago. Brianna’s role is a mainstay in the episode because of her relationship with the victim. Sadly for Brianna, her association with the victim eventually leads to her sustaining a gunshot wound. Although severe, Woods manages to survive despite her critical injuries.

We haven’t heard much about Brianna since her untimely departure from the show. However, the gunshot wound she suffered plays an important role in developing Brianna’s father, Lieutenant Denny Woods. With that in mind, it’s not impossible that Brianna (Adderley) could return to the show. After all, she is, in fact, still alive. Ultimately, an Adderley cameo in a future episode seems unlikely.

First off, Adderley’s appearance on the series only spans over a single episode. This could be in an effort to skip over any backstory Brianna might have, or to avoid her getting too chummy with the IU team to justify her character’s return to the series.

Following her work on Chicago PD, Adderley has appeared in shows including Bull and The Hunt with John Walsh. Additionally, she’s in several episodes of ABC’s Quantico and the comedy series, Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack.

