‘Chicago PD’: Where You’ve Seen Valerie Gilchrist Before

Valerie Gilchrist might only appear on one episode of Chicago PD, but there are plenty of other places you might recognize the actress from.

Gilchrist, played by Katherine Reis, is the victim in Chicago PD‘s Season 6, Episode 3. In the episode, called “Bad Boys,” Reis acts as a wealthy teen “foodie.” She’s missing. When she’s finally found by detectives, she’s suffering from a gunshot wound. She gets treatment and explains that she was kidnapped at gunpoint but managed to escape. Of course, it’s not actually that simple. As it turns out, Reis’ character was in a relationship with the suspect. Even though she works with detectives at first, Valerie Gilchrist ends up trying to help her boyfriend. She ultimately ends up with a charge for felony obstruction, which gets dropped by the end of the episode.

Reis plays the part of Valerie Gilchrist well. As it just so happens, playing the part of a ‘stock wealthy teen’ is sort of her thing.

Characters Like Valerie Gilchrist Are Always Needed For Procedurals

Yes, before her role on Chicago PD, Reis found herself on two other procedurals. She even made an appearance on one of the most popular procedural shows on the air, Law & Order: SVU. However, her character doesn’t get much screen time. In the episode, titled “No Good Reason,” her character mainly serves as the mean girl. We don’t see a lot of the Valerie Gilchrist actress in this episode, but her role is essential to the story that Law & Order: SVU was trying to tell. In the episode, a teen goes missing after being the victim of a cyberbullying attack. To protect herself, Reis’ character turns on the victim, which was her friend.

Reis might not have been in the SVU spotlight for long, but she spent a decent amount of time on another popular crime drama. She starred in the pilot of CBS’ Bull. The six-season crime drama starts off with Reis in somewhat of a love triangle. A convoluted one, at that. She plays the part of wealthy and spoiled teen Taylor Bensimon. When trying to find out who murdered one of her classmates, it’s revealed that her mother was the murderer. As it turns out, Taylor’s mom was obsessed with the potential for a relationship between Taylor and a classmate. A “rival” romantic interest got caught in the crosshairs, literally.

Reis’ Other Roles

Katherine Reis has had a lot of one-off roles on popular shows. Her career is still relatively new, too. She’s only been acting for about eight years. She’s appeared in other popular shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Rise, a revamp of Gossip Girl, and Claws.

Remarkably, she manages to play a similar character each time. Not only that, but she does it well. Reis has the ability to make a typically 2-D character exceptionally multi-dimensional and complex. This is obvious in her role on Claws, where she plays a young mob daughter.