‘Chicago PD’: Who Plays Darius Walker?

Crime bosses might come and go on Chicago PD, but fans will remember Darius Walker. Who plays this character in the police drama?

The actor’s name is Michael Beach. But there is more to this than simply his name. We will look into it with some help from One Chicago Center.

Beach graduated from the acclaimed Juilliard school. He made his first TV appearance in 1986 with the movie Vengeance: The Story of Tony Cimo. Beach followed that up with supporting roles in The Abyss, Lean on Me, and Internal Affairs.

‘Chicago PD’ Actor Has Made His Name Known In Other TV Shows, Movies

Additional parts were in One False Move, True Romance, and Waiting to Exhale (1995). In 2013, he played Detective Sendal in Insidious: Chapter 2.

On Chicago PD, Beach played Darius Walker and he had a target on his back. Walker’s rivalry with Voight, played by Jason Beghe, resulted in his death. It was in the Season 7 episode titled The Devil You Know. Walker was a bloody corpse on a pool table. He had a pool ball in his mouth and a dead rat strung up over him. Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, was at the center of the character’s death.

The Chicago PD actor has been a big-name actor in some of your favorite TV shows over the past four decades. They include NYPD Blue, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU.

But the time he played Walker happened to be the only time he’s been in the One Chicago world. After being killed off in 2020, Beach has worked on shows like Stumptown and Mayor of Kingstown.

Popular Horror Show Gave One Star Their Start In Business

Would you believe that one of the most popular horror shows on TV actually gave a cast member their big start on the small screen? It did happen for Tracy Spiridakos.

Back in 2007, she joined the Supernatural cast. Her first episode follows the demon-hunting Winchester brothers Sam and Dean go hunt a gaggle of monsters.

This Bedtime Stories episode finds them seeking to confront a malevolent spirit compelling humans to commit unspeakable crimes. Additionally, each of the crimes mimics a classic fairy tale such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, and Cinderella.

Spiridakos enters this storyline as an unnamed nurse. So, her character works at a hospital helping to watch over a young girl that’s fallen into a coma. This girl is key to solving the mystery behind why the spirit is causing the problems. These days, Spiridakos spends her time solving crimes as she’s part of a number of police officers taking criminals off the streets.