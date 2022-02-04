Chip & Joanna Gaines’ ‘Magnolia Table’ Season 5 Premieres Today: How to Watch

Magnolia Table, a cooking show from the couple who brought you Fixer Upper, is set to launch its fifth season today.

The show is available on Discovery+ and the Magnolia Network. Here’s how to watch: If you’d like to stream it on Discovery+, you can sign up at the streaming service’s website and get a free 7-day trial. Meanwhile, Magnolia Network has its own app and is also available as a cable TV channel. The latter has taken over what used to be the DIY Network. So if you got that, you should have access to Magnolia Network at no extra charge. (If you’d like to watch Magnolia Network on cable and it’s not currently part of your package, you’ll have to contact your cable provider and ask to add it.)

Magnolia Table Hosts Teamed Up with HGTV to Launch Their Own Network

In 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced a joint venture with HGTV. Under the agreement, the couple would convert the DIY Network to their own cable network and would simultaneously launch their own streaming service. They christened it Magnolia Network, after their Waco, Texas-based lifestyle brand.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and [see] the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” the couple said in a statement, per Deadline. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network. And we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found… We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable. And we’re hopeful about the impact it might have – to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

The Gaineses are worth an estimated $10 million each. They made their names with Fixer Upper, a reality show that chronicles their efforts to restore dilapidated houses and buildings. Last year, they launched Magnolia Network on streaming. That gave them some time to iron out the kinks before they launched it on cable this year.

Couple Admit They ‘Couldn’t Have Chosen a Worse Time’

The Gaineses are matter-of-fact about the well-documented decline of cable. But that’s not holding them back from making their network available in as many formats as possible.

“We couldn’t have chosen a worse time to have done this,” Chip told The Hollywood Reporter last year. His comment was a nod to the rise of cord-cutting among Americans, with a survey from the Pew Research Center showing that the share of Americans watching cable plummeted from 76 percent in 2015 to 56 percent last year.

A majority of Americans say the cost of cable and satellite TV is too high. They’re increasingly turning to the Internet instead. And streaming has really caught on among young adults.

“We can’t stop cable from dying, that’s not our mission,” Joanna told THR. “But while it’s still available, we hope you spend an hour or five with us and leave feeling like it was time well spent.”