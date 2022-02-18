Chris Daughtry’s Wife Expresses Gratitude for ‘Love and Support’ After Daughter’s Death

Just one month after the cause of death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, Hannah, was officially revealed, the singer and songwriter’s wife Deanna took to her Instagram to thank everyone for the love and support that their family has received.

In the social media post, Chris Daughtry’s wife writes that it’s challenging to know how to move forward after such a great loss. “I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone. If I’m not loving on my husband and children. But I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief. ”

Deanna goes on to explain when she observes her own resistance to something and then allows herself to accept what is to be just, she notices her suffering starts to dissipate somewhat. “Not because the external circumstance change. But because I choose to stop putting so much energy into resisting that which I cannot change.”

Chris Daughtry’s wife goes on to share that she has is accepting that Hannah is gone. She is also accepting that the world isn’t going to stop for her. “I’m accepting where I am in this process at this moment. Some days I will want to share lighthearted moments. And other days I may want to share deep thoughts and feelings. I accept that as well.”

Deanna went on to thank her Instagram followers for understanding and accepting the Daughtry family throughout the entire situation. “I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you even though we may not be as good as it as you guys are. Love you so much! Thank you!”

What Happened to Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter Hannah?

As previously reported, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter passed away on November 12th in her home in Tennessee. Following an investigation, it was revealed that Hannah’s cause of death was in fact suicide.

In a statement, the Daughtry family shared, “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was a victim of a crime and was shot in the face.”

Chris Daughtry’s family also said they did everything they could to support Hannah. They also tried to get her the help they needed to recover from the shooting and her biological father’s death. “We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

It was also reported that on the same day as her death, Hannah had called her family “in fear of her life.” It was reported that Hannah’s boyfriend allegedly abused her and took off with her car. However, later on in the day, Hannah’s boyfriend returned to her home where she found her dead. She had hung herself.