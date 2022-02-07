Chris Hemsworth Shows Why He’s a Beast With Crazy ‘Extraction 2’ Stunt

Chris Hemsworth is showing off some impressive stunt work on the set of “Extraction 2.”

“Extraction 2” is the follow-up for the very successful first Extraction movie, which came out on Netflix in 2020. Hemsworth portrayed Tyler Rake in the film, a black-market mercenary who is given a terribly dangerous mission. His job is to rescue the kidnapped child of an international crime lord, and fights through a slew of underground drug and weapons dealers to complete his mission.

The end of the movie suggests that Rake is dead, but it looks like this thriller’s sequel will explain how he survived. “Extraction 2” is currently in development, including much of the crew from the first film. Most notably, Hemsworth is returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

Hemsworth has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes snippets of the film’s production on his Instagram. In a video he posted to his account on Sunday, he shows himself practicing what he jokingly calls “probably the greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film.”

Chris Hemsworth Shares Fun Video From ‘Extraction 2’ Set

In the video, Hemsworth hypes himself up to punch his arm into the sleeve of a jacket, spinning and getting the jacket all the way on in one swift movement. He strikes a stance and then transitions into a kick while the person filming the video chuckles. While fans may have been expecting an action-packed video, the post is a great example of the way that even on a big-budget film like “Extraction 2,” the crew still finds time to have fun amongst their hard work.

Even though the video is amusing, it still showcases Hemsworth’s ability to be precise in his movements. While Hemsworth does use a stunt double at times, he also performs his own stunts as much as he can do so safely. A more technical stunt like the one showcased in his post is a great example.

Although the clip is light-hearted, Hemsworth will undoubtedly be pulling some crazy stunts for this film. The first “Extraction” film kept audiences on their toes with immersive action-packed sequences, paired with equally jaw-dropping stunts.

Sure to Be an Action Packed Sequel

The director for both “Extraction” films, Sam Hargave, also has a history as a stunt coordinator and it certainly shines through in these movies. Hargave most notably worked as a stunt coordinator on several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Hargave’s talents certainly stand out, as the intricate stunt work became a focal point for what made the first “Extraction” film so successful. Some of the most memorable scenes in the film involved intricate chase scenes that followed Tyler Rake through buildings and windows of moving cars.

The sequel of “Extraction” also locks Hemsworth in to a new series outside of his portrayal of Thor in the MCU. In addition to shooting for the “Extraction” sequel, Chris Hemsworth is also gearing up for the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” this summer. It will be the actor’s fourth standalone Thor film, and his first Marvel project since “Avengers: End Game.”