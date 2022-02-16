Chris Lane’s Wife Lauren Bushnell Blasts ‘Cruel’ Mask Mandates for Children

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell welcomed their first child, Dutton Walker Lane, into the world in June of last year. Like any mom, Lauren just wants what’s best for her son. More than anything she wants to keep him safe. That maternal instinct is pretty much universal. In normal times, keeping the little ones safe can feel like a full-time job. However, these are far from normal times. Since the pandemic brought the world to a halt in 2020, parenting has been a little more difficult. School closings, mask mandates, and new vaccines add more uncertainty to something that is already fraught with self-doubt and second-guessing. Recently, Lauren Bushnell took to social media to share her thoughts on mask mandates for kids.

According to Fox News, Lauren Bushnell used her Instagram story to voice her opinions on mask mandates for kids. Apparently, seeing thousands of maskless people attending the Super Bowl in LA while kids have to wear masks in school set Lauren and other social media users off.

The outlet reported that Lauren wrote, “Your children cannot learn with a mask on period point-blank. This is cruel.” Bushnell went on to say that she was thankful that she and her family can still travel. The former Bachelor contestant continued saying, “Dutton is not two and in my heart, I know for a fact he would never keep a mask on at the young age of 2.”

Lauren Bushnell Rants About Mask Mandates for Kids, Isn’t Anti-Mask

During her rant about the cruelty of mask mandates for kids, Lauren Bushnell clarified that she is not anti-mask. Instead, she’s outraged by what she sees as hypocrisy. “I’m not anti-mask but if you let 75k people gather in a stadium – child care programs with TODDLERS can lose the masks. WHO IS REPRESENTING THE CHILDREN!!!!!!!! [sic]”

Later, Lauren Bushnell shared a post from another Instagram user that explains why we should all be upset about the Super Bowl and mask mandates for kids. Bushnell shared a quote from Jessica Reed-Kraus. It read, “The funny thing is, if you are pro masks because it helps stop transmission, the Super Bowl situation should bother you. If you’re anti-masks- because of erratic mandates, the Super Bowl situation should bother you. We should honestly all be equally bothered together.”

Bushnell’s Beef Is With Politicians, Not Parents

Lauren Bushnell also stressed that she wasn’t judging parents who mask their kids, but the politicians who make the mandates. First, she shared her opinion on how masks impact school-aged children. “I personally believe that children learn best without a mask but if a parent wants to mask their child they know what’s best for THEIR BABY. No judgment either way but hypocritical, self-motivated politicians controlling our children learning makes me sick. Mom knows best and not every child is the same!”

The reality TV alum stated that she is grateful to have the ability to send Dutton to private school or to homeschool him if the need arises. However, she knows that most parents don’t have that option. “In my heart, I feel for the parents of those who don’t have these options. Who feels like their babies are falling behind but don’t have the same options I have.”

Lauren Bushnell said that she just wants an open and honest dialog around mask mandates for kids. More than anything, she wants to advocate for her son and do all that she can to make sure that, when the time comes, he can get the best education possible in the safest way possible. I think that’s something we can all get behind no matter where you fall on the great mask debate.