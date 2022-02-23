Christopher Nolan WWII Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Continues to Round Out Cast

Christopher Nolan is hard at work with yet another war film to add to his directorial bucket list. His other popular war film was “Dunkirk” from 2017, which tells the story of a group of Allied soldiers trying to get evacuated during a fierce WWII battle.

Now, Nolan is looking to tell a different WWII perspective in the movie he is currently filming. He is hard at work creating “Oppenheimer.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several new cast members have also signed onto the war film project. Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz are two of the new talented individuals joining “Oppenheimer.”

The movie is going to be a biopic that focuses on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb during the war. Production for the movie is actually starting this month in New Mexico.

Ehrenreich and Krumholtz are joining an already very star-studded and incredibly stacked cast. Some of the actors that signed onto the project are Hollywood A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, Matthew Modine, and Cillian Murphy.

Murphy is going to be the title character in the film. This is the sixth time Murphy and Nolan have collaborated on a project. During the course of this surely action-packed and drama-defined film, we’ll see this theoretical physicist’s role in WWII and how his loyalty to his country was later put into question.

On top of the 1st look for OPPENHEIMER, more castings (!): Kenneth Branagh and Michael Angarano join the call sheet…

Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' Unveils First Look at Cillian Murphy as Atomic Scientist https://t.co/XG6bsTYgNo via @thr — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 22, 2022

As of now, the film is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023. Blunt is starring as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Damon is Leslie Groves, Downey is Lewis Strauss, and Pugh is Jean Tatlock.

More Exciting News for Christopher Nolan Film

As for the two new stars entering the “Oppenheimer” world, you may recognize them for some past influential roles. Ehrenreich played Han Solo himself in the 2018 movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” He also appeared in other roles like “Rules Don’t Apply,” “Hail, Ceasar!” and “Brave New World.”

Meanwhile, Krumholtz has also made a very specific name for himself. He starred in “Numbers,” a CBS series that was on for six seasons. He also had roles in “The Deuce” and “The Plot Against America.”

Krumholtz recently has become far more popular in the film world. He is slated to appear in the Nixon drama “The White House Plumbers” alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. At this time, it is unclear what role these two actors will have in “Oppenheimer.”

Also a part of this project is Kenneth Branagh. He recently earned Academy Award nominations for directing, producing, and writing “Belfast” and is also in the new movie “Death on the Nile.”

According to Variety, Universal Pictures and Syncopy also shared a first look at Murphy as Oppenheimer. In the new photo, he is seen smoking and staring intensely at the camera. The real-life Oppenheimer actually smoked religiously and ended up passing away from throat cancer.