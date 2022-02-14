Cincinnati Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Stays on the Field To Watch Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson and the rest of his team are making franchise history as the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. But, the pressure of the moment certainly did not stop the kicker from taking in one of the greatest halftime performances to date!

Halfway through the Super Bowl LVI match up some of the most iconic names in hip hop and rap took the field for an unforgettable halftime performance. And, Evan McPherson wasn’t going to miss a beat. A recent tweet from Barstool Sports shared a clip of the Bengals kicker that is legit all of us as he dances to the beats from some of the most popular music icons from the 1990s and 2000s.

“Money Mac enjoying the halftime show like all of us,” the Sunday night Super Bowl LVI Tweet notes.

Some players take this halftime opportunity to rest. Or to connect with the team about the second half of the game. Not so for “Money Mac,” it seems! Watch the hilarious moment when the Bengal is dancing with the crowd – and yes, some of us at home – while Dr. Dre and company take us back to some of our favorite moments from decades past.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show Just Kept Getting Better and Better

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has been the source of a lot of excitement since the performers were announced a few weeks ago. The long-awaited performance features some major hip-hop and rap music icons including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige. And, the show was everything and more that we had expected from the hype surrounding the legendary moment. And, hip-hop fans got quite a surprise during the performance. Right after Dre and Snoop’s performances of The Next Episode and California Love the camera moves to a spot below. It’s at this point that fans hear a familiar beat. One that any rap fan knows instantly: 50 Cents In da Club.

Now, not long after the news broke that the halftime show would be performed by legends such as Mary J Blige; Snoop Dog; Eminem, and Dr. Dre, rumors started to swirl that 50 Cent could be joining the performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. And, now we know the rumors are true after the hip-hop legend appeared in the middle of the incredible halftime show. Seriously, there was no single disappointment in the entire performance from start to finish.