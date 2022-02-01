Cincinnati Public Schools Cancel School the Day After the Super Bowl

After thirty-three long years, the city of Cincinnati has cause to celebrate the Bengals once again. Yes, the Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in Arrowhead Stadium to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl in two weeks in Los Angeles. Ahead of the game, Cincinnati public schools have already canceled school the day after the Super Bowl.

According to Mike Moroski of the CPS, he told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “I think it’s pretty super likely.” He continued, “It’s kind of a no-brainer I think.” It’s a big deal for the city of Cincinnati. Win or lose. The schools will give children and their families the day off.

I have put in a request to have the day after the Super Bowl off for everyone in the district.



I do not make these calls, but I thought it would be a good thing for our community to celebrate this special time.



— Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) January 31, 2022

How The Bengals Did It

The Bengals are back in the Super Bowl. Yes, it is a big deal for the Bengals and a complete stunner for the underdog winners of the AFC North. To get here, the Bengals had to take down both the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in back-to-back games. It was all behind Ohio native and former LSU star QB Joe Burrow. Burrow took an NFL-record nine sacks against Tennessee. He followed that up by beating the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes the following week after the latter’s unforgettable game against the Buffalo Bills the week prior.

A huge turning point in the contest came late in the first half. With the Bengals down 21-10, the Chiefs were close to adding more points before halftime. They also got the ball to start the second half. Instead of taking the three points, the Chiefs took a chance. Mahomes rifled a pass to the side for Tyreek Hill who was stopped before he reached the goal line. The Chiefs were a different team following that failed risk.

Head coach Andy Reid told the AP after the game,“We were trying to score a touchdown.” He continued, “so any way we could score a touchdown, we were trying. In hindsight, I would tell you the passes weren’t working. We should try to run it. We were just trying to get in the end zone.”

That did not happen. The Chiefs were stuffed. The Bengals then came all the back in the second half to send the game to overtime. Mahomes struggled through the second half and finished overtime in the same fashion. Yes, Mahomes through a pick after the Chiefs got the ball first to start overtime. Instead of ending things as they did the week prior versus Buffalo, the Chiefs faltered. Burrow drove the Bengals down the field and rookie kicker Evan McPherson sent Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals will face the Rams in Los Angeles in two weeks at SoFi Stadium.