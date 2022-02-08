Clint Eastwood Attends Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tourney, Snaps Pics With Tom Hoge

American film icon Clint Eastwood attended the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California on Sunday. The actor-turned-director, 91, mingled with other participants of the tournament during the trophy ceremony, including winner Tom Hoge.

A lifelong lover of golf, Eastwood actually co-owns the Pebble Beach links course where the tourney takes place. Multiple U.S. Opens have also been played at Pebble Beach. Nestled up against the cliffs of California, it is one of America’s most famous and most prized golf courses.

Eastwood told reporters that his love of golf began way back in his teenage years. “We were living in Oakland (California) when I was 12 or 13 and I got a job as a caddie,” he said. “That’s when I really took to the game, as well as tennis and swimming.”

Eastwood continued: “Once you fall in love with golf, you’re hooked. Sometimes you love it, sometimes you hate it. But that passion never leaves you. Crazy, isn’t it?

“I’ve been lucky. Golf has been very good to me and I hope I have been good for golf. I have been associated with the Monterey Peninsula Foundation for many years and am proud of the impactful work it does to improve the quality of life in our communities, through our golf tournaments.”

While holding the crystal trophy on Eastwood’s course, Hoge said he had been “waiting 11 years for [this].”

Hoge said he thought his double bogey from a bunker on the par-3 fifth might be too much to overcome. And when asked about overtaking superstar Jordan Spieth, Hoge made it clear that Spieth is a tough opponent.

“You always expect him to keep making birdies.” Hoge ended up shooting a 68 on Sunday to beat Spieth by two strokes and win his first PGA tournament.

Another celebrity made a splash at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bill Murray, of Caddyshack fame, knocked in a no-look trick shot putt from about five feet to the delight of the tournament crowd on Sunday.

Murray’s an avid golfer and an extremely passionate supporter of the game beyond just his movie credits. Because of the hit golf movie, though, and his lovable notoriety ever since its release, Murray tends to lean on the comedic aspects of golf, especially when fans are present. He and his brother even founded a golf apparel company called William Murray, complete with shirts and slacks and a heavy dose of fun-loving nostalgia.

All told, it was a fun day for fans and an impressive day for golf, in general. Once viewed as a bit stodgy and suffocated by modern youth, the sport of golf has experienced a renaissance lately. Now, young talent dominates the leaderboards weekly and crowds grow larger by the year. Also, social media influencers who love the game have made entire careers out of trick shots, inside jokes, and pranks.

Murray and his generation may have been the first to really poke fun at golf, but it’s certainly not the last to enjoy the game. Thanks to fun tournaments like the Pro-Am, golf is in good hands for years to come.