Clint Eastwood Poses Alongside Jake Owen at Pebble Beach Golf Tournament

We’ve got a special guest at Pebble Beach! That’s right, Outsiders. One of our favorite country singers Jake Owen is posing alongside the legendary Clint Eastwood. This makes for an amazing photo and definitely worth a thousand words.

First of all, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. And the winners receive a grand prize of $8,700,000. Jake Owen has played in the tournament several times in the past alongside Jordan Spieth.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022

Jake Owen and Clint Eastwood had the opportunity to make an appearance at this year’s golf tournament. Yesterday, Owen shared an amazing photo of the two posing next to each other with his Instagram followers. In fact, they both look happy to be there.

Not only is Eastwood enjoying the tournament, but he also attends every year. Eastwood is a long-time resident of the area and the chairman of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. Let’s just say Eastwood has built a successful brand over the years.

Now, let’s take a look at the picture.

In the caption of the post, Owen gave his fans a much-needed update.

“Pebble update… Clint Eastwood is still the coolest of them all,” he wrote.

As a matter of fact, Gavin Degraw agreed with Owen’s statement in a later comment.

“Always will be,” Degraw shared.

Clint Eastwood is Back On-Screen With His Classic Films

You heard right. Most of Clint Eastwood’s classics are officially on Amazon Prime. So if you don’t have a membership yet, you should purchase one soon.

The films include the following:

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

Heartbreak Ridge (1986)

Clint Eastwood: Star Power (2002)

A Perfect World (1993)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Tightrope (1984)

Sully (2016)

Pale Rider (1985)

Trouble With The Curve (2012)

Pink Cadillac (1989)

Clint Eastwood Breaking Steel (2016)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

The 15:17 To Paris (2018)

High Plains Drifter (2021)

TV’s Western Heroes, Hosted By Will “Sugarfoot” Hutchins (2013)

By watching these classics, you get to see Eastwood from his younger days to his older days in the acting industry.