Comedian Whitney Cummings Defends Joe Rogan Over Spotify Controversy

To say Joe Rogan has come under fire lately is a bit of an understatement. Amid the controversies concerning him, many have pulled their support or voiced dissent. Nonetheless, others have come forward to back Rogan, including comedian Whitney Cummings.

Though many celebrities have pulled support for Joe Rogan, Cummings took to Twitter on February 5 condemning those going against Rogan. “Don’t look to why so many people trust joe Rogan, look to why so few people trust the mainstream media,” the tweet reads.

Don’t look to why so many people trust joe Rogan, look to why so few people trust the mainstream media — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 6, 2022

Cummings’ commentary did not stop there either. She stood her ground, stating comedians aren’t around to be loved or to be “heroes.” Saying by design they are irreverent and dangerous, people should come to their own decisions regarding issues.

“Comedians did not sign up to be your hero,” another tweet says. “It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.”

Cummings’ followers are divided on her stance, though many seem to agree people should “think for themselves.” For example, one person replied “True, but when a comedian has a podcast reaching millions of people they have a [sic] obligation not to promote dangerous personal beliefs. Especially when it has nothing to do with comedy.”

Another said “I agree with you, but the public also has the right to speak out against a comedian that has repeatedly said troubling and false things. It would make sense to at least have an advisory before his show and after commercial breaks. There are too many ignorant people out there.”

Dwayne Johnson Pulls Support for Joe Rogan

As stated, many celebrities as of late have retracted support for Joe Rogan because of current happenings. Dwayne Johnson happens to be one of them after a video resurfaced of Rogan using the N-word.

After Joe Rogan issued his own statements about everything, Dwayne Johnson initially sided with him. However, a Twitter user brought a video of Rogan using the N-word to Johnson’s attention. Saying he was ignorant of this before he voiced his support, he soon retracted it.

“Dear @donwinslow (the user who brought the video to his attention). Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ,” Johnson’s statement read.

Rogan uploaded an apology video shortly after the video resurfaced. In it, he stated there were many things he said in older podcasts he wished he hadn’t.