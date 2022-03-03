‘Crazy Heart’ Star Colin Farrell Hilariously Recalls Filming a Scene at a Toby Keith Concert

Colin Farrell has become a gigantic Hollywood star in recent years. One of his biggest roles of late was in “Crazy Heart.” In a new interview on “Hot Ones,” Farrell opened up about filming one scene in particular at a Toby Keith concert of all places.

As the host points out, the film crew only had ten minutes to actually shoot that particular scene. This put a lot of pressure on Farrell and the cast. “Crazy Heart” star Colin Farrell said, “Yeah, man, I thought I was going to get bottled.” Later on in the show, the concert actually was put on pause so that Farrell and company could go on-stage and film the segment for the movie.

Farrell hilariously points out that this occurred later in the evening. So maybe a lot of folks who had been enjoying themselves and the concert might not have been on-board with both Farrell and the stopping of the concert to shoot this scene for the movie.

However, it all worked out and all was well.

Colin Farrell on “True Detective”

One of “Crazy Heart” star Colin Farrell’s biggest moments in his career came as one of the stars on “True Detective” Season 2. He played a wreck of a police detective and it was completely different than what fans saw in Season 1.

He told Variety, “Aesthetically, it’s very different.” Farrell continued, “There are four main characters, as opposed to the two-character structure that’s in the first piece. But it’s a lot of the same sensibilities, and a lot of the characters are struggling with the same kind of existential quandaries and questions that are related to meaning and purpose and the burying of the darkness that may be in your past.”

Still, a lot of those bigger questions were wrestled with in Season 2 like they were in Season 1. He added, “but I think it’s more to do with what’s happening with the characters than the solving of a murder, which is what I kind of felt about the first year anyway. So hopefully people respond to it. You never know. But it was a blast to work on. It was such good material, and such a wonderful cast of characters.”

He loved working on the film and the cast was stacked. It was an extremely talented group of actors.

Farrell on Acting

“Crazy Heart” star Collin Farrell concluded, “And so I wouldn’t mind being able to do anything I wanted to do, and I can’t, and that’s okay. But I’m working, and I’ve been blessed over the 15 years with an incredible amount of opportunity I never really had planned for, and never really thought was going to come my way. So, yeah, I have a nice bit of choice, and yeah, I do okay.”

“Crazy Heart” star Colin Farrell has had a good career. He has found his stride in recent years. “True Detective” was one of his biggest moments. Those kinds of characters worked for him. Folks liked it when Farrell played characters like Ray.