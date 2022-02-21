‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’: Bindi’s Daughter Grace Is the ‘Star of the Show’

It won’t be long before new episodes of Crikey! It’s the Irwins grace our television screens. Any guesses on who the star of the show is going to be?

Well, of course, the entire Irwin family will once again star in Crikey! It’s the Irwins. We will see plenty of Terri Irwin, along with her children, Bindi and Robert Irwin as well. But this time around, the gang has a new member.

That’s right, folks! We cover everything related to the Irwins right here on Outsider. So, if you have been following along with us, you know that Bindi, 23, gave birth last March to her first child with her husband Chandler Powell. Little Grace Warrior was born on March 25, which just so happens to be the same day as the couple’s wedding anniversary. You better believe that Grace will play a big part in the Irwin’s show.

Grace has been growing up right in front of us. Not only does she get to grow up at the beautiful Australia Zoo, but one day she can also say that she was starring in a television show before her first birthday. Pretty cool, right?

A Lot Happening in Season 2 of ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins

As you can probably imagine, Terri, Robert, Bindi, and Grace are all gearing up for Season 2 of Crikey! It’s the Irwins. And there is a lot happening in the family right now.

Not only has little Grace Warrior entered the picture, but Robert just recently celebrated his 18th birthday. It seems like he is more than ready to put the school work behind him and dive full-time into his wildlife conservation work.

The Irwin’s dialed into The Kelly Clarkson Show on Saturday and gave some more insight into what’s going on at the Australia Zoo.

“We are just going hammer and tongue over here at Australia Zoo,” Terri explained. “We’ve got a beautiful wildlife hospital where we’ve treated over 110,000 animals. So it’s a lot of action.”

“And then, of course, it’s keeping our animals happy,” she said. “It’s making sure they have beautiful homes and wonderful environments to live in. And it’s all the dramas of reconstructing beautiful habitat areas.”

“It’s a lot of animal rescues as well,” Robert chimed in. “A lot of what we do is going out and rescuing animals that are in need. So, there are some really exciting, scary, and heart-pounding moments and some special family times as well. It’s a very personal look into how we continue this incredible wildlife legacy.”

“Yeah, I think Grace is the star of the show,” Terry says with a smile.

Then, without missing a beat, both Robert and Bindi reply saying, “She is.”