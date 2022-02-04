‘Criminal Minds’ Alum Is Joining ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

Check this out, “Criminal Minds” fans! The talented Paget Brewster is transforming into Hilary Duff’s mother in “How I Met Your Father.”

Since playing Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds,” Paget Brewster will play as Sophie’s mom on the February 8 episode of “How I Met Your Father,” titled “The Good Mom.”

This is going to be the first time fans will see the face of Sophie’s mother. In the pilot episode, Valentina (Francia Raisa) mentions how Sophie’s mother was a party girl who dated one guy after the next. Because of this, Sophie doesn’t even know the identity of her real biological father. Sophie also talks about how she became her mother’s older sister since the matriarch couldn’t learn to grow up.

In a few days, fans get to see the true relationship between Sophie and her former party-animal of a mother. However, as a longtime fan of “Criminal Minds,” it’ll be hard to see Brewster as anyone but Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss.

Seeing the actress transform from acting in an intense crime drama to a comedy will be quite the treat. But this won’t be the first time Brewster removes her bullet-proof vest to star in a comedy. Paget Brewster landed the role of Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) and later Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) girlfriend, Kathy in the hit NBC comedy, “Friends.” Brewster later stared in the NBC series, “Community” as Debra Chambers and Frankie Dart. She also acted as Sara Kingsley in the short-lived FOX comedy, “Grandfathered” with Josh Peck and John Stamos.

The “Criminal Minds” star is going to run into her former costar since Peck currently stars as Drew on “How I Met Your Father.” Who knows, maybe she’ll become another regular in the series.

‘Criminal Minds’ Alum Paget Brewster on Latest Revival News

Well “Criminal Minds” fans, it looks like Paget Brewster has a lot to be excited about right now. First, she gets to act alongside Hilary Duff, now her former show is getting a spinoff.

After much speculation as to whether or not the revival is happening, fans now know it is. Brewster previously announced on Twitter that the revival was canned. But a Paramount+ representative responded by assuring fans the revival is on its way.

No, and sadly, we think it’s dead.I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

According to an article on TVLine, the revival is going to be similar to the mix of characters from the show’s final season and new ones. This sounds a bit like what creators did in “CSI: Vegas,” am I right?

However, fans don’t know when they will be finding out anything else about the series. Thankfully, Paramount+ promised to give us something soon.

“Criminal Minds” already had two spinoffs that didn’t make it on television for long. “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” ran for one season, and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” survived for two seasons.