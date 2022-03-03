‘Criminal Minds’ Cast Gather Together Before Revival

“Criminal Minds” was one of the biggest shows of its time on CBS for over 15 years. The show was a major hit for the network for a multitude of reasons, one of which was the big-time cast of characters that people came to know and love. Well, those cast of characters, especially the ones who are returning for the new program on Paramount+, got together recently ahead of the revival.

In a new Instagram post, star Joe Mantegna posted a photo of the members who are reportedly returning for the revival sharing a meal together. The reaction to the upcoming revival has been mixed, though. One fan wrote in a Reddit thread, “Not so excited for the reboot as it won’t live up to the original but happy seeing them back together! Would be better if Reid and hotch returned.”

The fact that Agent Reid is not returning for the revival was the overwhelming point in the thread. Folks loved his character and will miss him on the revival on Paramount+.

Joe Mantegna on “Criminal Minds”

Joe Mantegna has soared as Agent Rossi on the CBS drama almost since the beginning. He jumped on late after Agent Gideon left the show, but he was what the show needed and worked well with Agent Hotchner on the program for a number of years.

Mantegna told Collider, “At this point, I have very little self-doubt. I’ve been doing this for almost 50 years now, professionally. There’s no getting around that this is what I do for a living, and this is what I bring to the table. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. And on we go. So, I feel like I belong. Obviously, I’m not perfect for everything you write. But certain projects that you get involved with, you have a feeling for and you think, “This should go. This should resonate.”

He knows who he is. This has been a great vehicle for him.

He concluded, “That doesn’t always work out, and that’s just the way of the world. Not everybody is going to have the same feelings or tastes. It’s not like I have any self-doubt, as much as I have hopeful anticipation, and sometimes that’s just not realized. You go in with all best intentions. Sometimes you can be more realistic and say to yourself, “Who am I kidding? I knew, going on, that this didn’t have much going for it.” Other times, you think, “I really hope this goes.” And sometimes you get surprised. Sometimes what you think is not going to happen, happens. Sometimes it’s the opposite. There’s no logic to it.”

You can watch “Criminal Minds” on Paramount+.