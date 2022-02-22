‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Can’t Forget the Moment Hotch Lost Everything

“Criminal Minds” is no stranger to heartbreaking episodes. It thrives on making its audience feel. So, it’s no surprise that for the 100th episode, the show went all out and absolutely devastated Aaron Hotchner.

The season 5 episode “100” involves George Foyet, AKA The Reaper, who targeted Hotch and his family. In this episode, he poses as a new U.S. Marshal sent to protect Haley, Hotch’s wife, and their son Jack. He cons his way into the house with that ruse, and takes Haley hostage. Hotch frantically calls his wife when they find the real Marshal mortally wounded, and talks to Foyet, who fatally shoots Haley with Hotch and the team helplessly listening in.

When he gets home and finds his wife dead, Hotch beats Foyet to death with his bare hands. Foyet even surrendered, but Hotch kept beating him until he was dead. He had to be physically pulled off the body by Morgan. The FBI does a formal investigation into Hotch, interviewing the entire team. They find his actions acceptable under the circumstances.

Hotch almost lost everything, because his son Jack ran upstairs and hid in a chest. Because he helped his dad “work the case,” their codeword or “hide,” Jack lived. But, his wife is still dead, brutally murdered by a serial killer with a grudge.

“Criminal Minds” fans took to Reddit to discuss the episode. The original post asked, “Do you think they could’ve done anything else or do you think what they did in this episode was what needed to happen for plot purposes[?]”

“I think they did a really good job with it. The way they didn’t let us see Hotch’s interview until the end was AMAZING,” one fan replied. The episode opened with the BAU team being interviewed by Strauss, but Hotch’s interview is left until the real-time aftermath of Foyet’s rampage.

‘Criminal Minds’ Fans React to Devastating Hotchner Episode

“I cried with Hotch when the shots rang out,” the comment continued. “Jack saying he ‘worked the case daddy, just like you said’ almost had me falling out of my chair. Honestly, I have no complaints about the episode at all. Their really suspenseful and well-shot episodes were mostly in the first 3 seasons, so it was really nice to have an episode like 100 in mid-season 5.”

Another fan replied, “Not seeing his interview until the end, it literally killed me but agghhhh it made me so sad when she died but it was very well placed for the plot and building his story more.”

“I was CERTAIN that this would be the time i didn’t cry,” another fan commented. “Failed. Terribly. As awful as it was, what happened to Haley, I think it needed to be done to close the storyline.”

“100” is definitely one of the saddest “Criminal Minds” episodes, but also one of the most well done. Although it is another case of brutally killing off a woman just to further a man’s plot, it still opened up Hotch’s character in a way we hadn’t seen from him before.