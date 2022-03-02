‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Say One Season Three Episode ‘Stuck’ With Them Long After

With the premise of the hit CBS crime-drama, it’s no surprise that Criminal Minds gets pretty creepy episode after episode. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from constantly binge-watching the series.

The show introduced millions of fans to the idea of profiling serial killers and understanding their psyche. Not that that excuses their heinous behavior, but it can be useful to discover where an unsub is when committing their crimes.

“Criminal Minds” also introduced viewers to unsub’s brutal crimes, tragic backstories, and deep psychological concerns. However, every episode featured shocking discoveries for fans when it came to the world of serial criminals.

‘Criminal Minds:’ Creepiest Episode of Season 3

In the third season of “Criminal Minds,” the creepiest unsub of the season was by far grotesque. Yes, we know, that could be a number of unsubs. But only one enjoyed the literal taste of human flesh and everything in between.

This is Season 3 Episode 8 “Lucky.” Do you guys remember this one? During the episode’s opener, viewers see a doctor arguing with medical staff against the release of a mental patient. This is a patient who happens to have a diary describing his violent fantasies. The ominous music sets the tone for what is to be a frightening episode.

The doctor admits his fear of what would happen to others if the patient is released. The doctor also mentions how little the medication is doing for the patient and that it caused him to gain over 100 pounds.

Authorities call the BAU to investigate after finding a victim half-eaten by alligators in Florida with a pentagram carved on her chest. The autopsy later reveals that the victim was literally fed several fingers of other women. The BAU’s investigation leads them to the unsub, former psychiatric patient Floyd Feylinn Ferell (Jamie Kennedy). Luckily, the team found another one of his victims alive.

However, the team found several other victims frozen in the unsub’s storage. Don’t worry, it gets worse. While authorities interrogate Floyd, the BAU finds out the psychotic cannibal also served one of the victims in chili during her search party. Everything about this “Criminal Minds” episode is just too messed up for words.

‘Criminal Minds” Fans on Reddit Discuss Most Disturbing Episodes

Several “Criminal Minds” fans on Reddit spent much time discussing this horrendous episode. In a thread discussing some of the most disturbing episodes, one fan mentioned “Lucky.”

“I’m on my fourth re-watch but every time I watch this one and the priest goes in to talk to the unsub, while they realize what’s happened, I feel sick! It’s so crazy! This is the episode that stuck with me throughout,” they said.

Another user joined in on the conversation. “‘Lucky’ is the only episode in the entire show that I can’t bring myself to watch. It just disgusts me so much!”

Understandable. Believe it or not, the cannibalistic character returned for a final episode of “Criminal Minds” in Season 13 Episode 5, “Lucky Strike.”