‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Where We Last Left the Team

With its legion of fans, Criminal Minds is making a comeback!

With the announcement of the show’s revival, where did we leave the team members during the original series’ final episode? After 324 episodes and 15 seasons, the finale aired on February 19, 2020, on CBS.

How could the BAU run without Penelope Garcia? Our favorite tech decided to depart the unit for her mental health. Her new job would let her still do a lot of good for others while not being exposed to such terrors. The non-profit is said to be close by to the team’s office. Luke even asks her out on a date to dinner. Now that they’re not co-workers, who knows what will happen.

David Rossi did not end up needing a retirement party, he instead made it a goodbye party for Garcia. Rossi will continue on his work with the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Meanwhile, Emily Prentiss didn’t get the FBI director promotion. This was because she didn’t catch the signs. that Roberta Lynch was suicidal. Despite this, she and Mendoza are looking for a new home in Denver. Finally, JJ will not be going to New Orleans and Spencer is now fully recovered from his injuries.

The episode and series concluded with Prentiss taking off in the shiny new jet saying “wheels up.”

‘Criminal Minds’ Return?

A Criminal Minds revival is currently in development for Paramount Plus. Just two years after the original show ended. Season 16 has numerous actors interested in reviving their characters. While six have been confirmed to be interested, two others are not on board just yet.

According to a report from Deadline, Paramount Plus is in its final negotiations with the original Criminal Minds creator, Erica Messer. So who else is coming back to the series?

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss are all on board.

However, there are two cast members noticeably missing. According to rumors, Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, is done with playing the character. After fifteen years, who could blame him? Daniel Henney is currently starring in the Amazon Prime Video show The Wheel of Time. It films in Prague and has been picked up for an additional two seasons. Fans are crossing their fingers to see these two return.

Finally, will Thomas Gibson, who played Aaron Hotchner for 12 seasons, make a return? Most likely, not. He was let go after an altercation with a staff writer. As for Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, he is starring in his own show, SWAT.