‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Where You Recognize Ashley Seaver From

During its fifteen-season run on CBS Criminal Minds has certainly seen a variety of agents coming in and out of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). And, one of these agents showed up during the crime drama’s sixth season when Rachel Nichols stepped in to portray Ashley Seaver for a 13 episode run.

Ashley Seaver came to the BAU shortly after graduating from the academy. Nichols’ first appearance as Ashley Seaver came in the Criminal Minds episode titled What Happens at Home. In this episode, the BAU team seeks Seaver’s help finding a serial killer named Drew Jacobs. The members of the BAU ask for Seaver’s help on this case because she has her own experience with one specific serial killer…her father.

After the case is over, Seaver is invited to join the Criminal Minds BAU. Which she does, joining a few of the agents who were pivotal in the capture of her serial killer father. But, this isn’t the first time we have seen the actress. Here are where we have seen Rachel Nichols before.

‘Criminal Minds’ Star Breaks Into Television Years Before Joining the BAU

Rachel Nichols first found fame on television when she joined The Inside as Special Agent Rebbeca Locke. In this series, Nichols’ Locke had been abducted as a young girl. Spending over a year in captivity before she can escape. During this time, Nichols found another starring role in the final season of the Jennifer Garner-led action series, Alias.

Nichols portrays a criminal operative named Rachel Gibson in the series. The twist came as viewers learned that Gibson’s story very much mirrored the life of Garner’s Sydney Bristow. And, the two eventually joined forces. As the series came to a close, Gibson continued as an agent and went deep undercover with the CIA.

Could There Have Been A Javeride On Chicago Fire Instead?

Another television role from which fans may recognize Rachel Nichols is the hit NBC One Chicago series, Chicago Fire. In Fire, Nichols portrays a lawyer named Jamie Killian. The former Criminal Minds star only appeared in six seasons four episodes of the series.

However, her character certainly made quite an impact. In fact, she even had a brief relationship with Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide.

Rachel Nichols first joined Chicago Fire in the fourth season premiere, Let It Burn. Her character, Jamie Killian has a short romance with Severide. Although, it quickly fizzles when the two have a falling out. Jamie makes a few more appearances throughout the season when she works to defend a serial arsonist.

Eventually, however, Jamie realizes in the season finale titled Short and Fat that she is representing the wrong man. She then hands over information to Severide that releases Fire Chief Wallace Boden from charges of assault and home invasion brought on by her former client.