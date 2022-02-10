‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Shemar Moore Since the Series Ended

What has Shemar Moore been up to since Criminal Minds ended?

Moore appeared as Derek Morgan between 2005 and 2017 for a total of 252 episodes. It came as a shock to fans when he chose to depart the series amicably.

After his departure, he got the leading role in the hit CBS drama, SWAT. He portrays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson to this day.

“What I’m really proud of is we’re being woke,” he told local New York CBS station. “We’re entertaining people but we’re also talking about real things. I’m a black man. Hondo is a black man. I’m wearing an LAPD uniform on television. if you look at the news, there’s this divide, this tension, there’s this fear between civilians and the police. You hear about defund the police and we talk about that. I just felt it was necessary for us not to ignore what was going on.”

Aside from his acting, he has voiced Cyborg in four Superman animated films.

“I am so excited by this just because it’s fun doing it,” Moore told iamROGUE about voicing Cyborg “I wasn’t a big comic book guy. What I like about Cyborg is I got to do this about a year ago for the first time, really a fish out of water. I had no idea, the offer came to me to be the voice of Cyborg.”

He added that he loved the fact that he is mixed race and half-human and half-machine.

His latest project is in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 which is now in post-production.

‘Criminal Minds’ Send Off

Criminal Minds lost Derek Morgan after Season 11. He ended up being kidnapped to rescue his father, Hank Morgan. The experience made him realize that he needed to take a step back from law enforcement to focus on his family. He ended up making guest appearances in Seasons 12 and 13. However, fans were shocked that he did not end up appearing in the series’ final season.

“I’ve treated my acting career like school,” he told TV Guide. “The Young and the Restless: eight years. [That was] high school. Criminal Minds: college. Now I’m ready for grad school, a Ph.D., whatever you want to call it. I’m just ready to grow. I just want to leap. And I don’t know where I’m going to land, but I believe that I’m going to land.

He noted that he was not leaving to become a big star or to make money, it was about the creativity.