‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Why Shemar Moore Left the Show

Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan was an integral part of the Criminal Minds team from the very start of the show. And like most of the other original actors, he made a surprising exit during the later seasons. But the exit wasn’t as dramatic as fans thought. The actor was just ready to try something new.

In the show, Morgan began his career at the BAU as an easy-going, lightheaded agent who helped balance the grim reality of the job—for both himself and his co-worker. He was a strong-minded character who managed to overcome horrific events stemming from his childhood all the way to adulthood. He even worked through the memory of his own father being shot dead in from of him as a kid.

But as the years continued, the gruesome cases started to affect him, and he became weathered and volatile. Then in season 11, a case carried over into his personal life. And because of that, Morgan decided he was done with the BAU.

In the episode titled Derek, the special agent is captured and tortured by one of Criminal Minds’ many villains. Morgan does manage to escape and kill his captures. But two episodes later, someone shoots his pregnant wife Savannah. After the team finds her attacker, she gives birth to their son, Hank.

But because Derek Morgan has a newborn life to protect, he decides it’s time to hand in his badge and settle down in a less threatening career. So he hands in his badge and leaves Criminal Minds for good.

Shemar Moore Left ‘Criminal Minds’ to Try New Roles

So why did he leave his long-running spot on the wildly popular drama? Unlike some of the other cast members, it had nothing to do with bad blood on set. Shemar Moore simply thought his time on the show was done.

As noted by Screen Rant, the actor wanted to try other opportunities. And starring in other roles while committing to Criminal Minds was impossible. Each season took 10 months to film, so there was no chance to moonlight elsewhere.

The actor also wanted to free up some time to focus on his personal life. But because he enjoyed his time with the series so much, he did go back and make a few cameos before the show officially ended in 2020.

Since leaving the series Shemar Moore hasn’t had a hard time finding new jobs. After exiting in 2016, the actor returned to his role of Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless. Then shortly after, he went back to the law enforcement genre when he joined S.W.A.T.

You can still catch Moore on the CBS series every Sunday at 10/9 C.