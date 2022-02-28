‘Criminal Minds’: How Many Episodes Was Mandy Patinkin In?

“Criminal Minds” featured a lot of different high-profile actors over the course of its 15-year run. They even had multiple leaders of the BAU, with Thomas Gibson as Agent Hotch lasting the longest for the CBS drama. However, some fans might forget who actually led the BAU from the beginning. It was Mandy Patinkin, who played Agent Gideon. However, he left very early on in the process. So, how many episodes did Mandy Patinkin actually star in? Well, it was 47 episodes in total.

He played the leading role on the program for two seasons before coming back very briefly in Season 3 for his character to be written off entirely. Even with how brief his time was on the show, he still made it to almost 50 episodes in total.

AJ Cook on “Criminal Minds”

While Patinkin did not return to the program at a later date after exiting, another star did. That star was AJ Cook who played Agent JJ on the program. Her role, though, had to change when she returned. It could be the same role that was phased out when she left. If she were to return it had to be for a different reason entirely.

She told TV Insider, “For JJ, the obvious thing is when she went away. A lot changed for her when she came back. One of the quotes we used on the show [in Season 5’s “Risky Business” is] “Experience is a brutal teacher but you learn, my God do you learn” [from C.S. Lewis]. All of the life lessons that JJ had to go through, it helped her grow up and really come into her own and become that mama bear and to step into a fuller version of herself.”

She needed to step away and become a mom and really grow as both an agent and a person. Her time away from the BAU was incredibly beneficial and she was able to use what she learned in her first role to excel in her second role with the team.

Cook added, “That really started JJ down a more fuller path. She started having kids, and we saw the mama bear side of her come out. She got into some pretty crazy stuff outside of the BAU, which informed her life decisions after that. I’ve never been bored playing JJ. She’s just constantly evolving and it’s been a real treat to get to play someone for that long that you can see evolve like that. A real gift being on Criminal Minds for as long as we were.”

It opened up a lot more options for the character in the long run. She was able to do more. You can watch every episode of “Criminal Minds” on Paramount+.