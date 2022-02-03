‘Criminal Minds’: How Reid Once Crossed the Line

It’s rare that Spencer Reid ever got on the wrong side of the law on “Criminal Minds”; he basically was the law. But, there was a moment in season 11 where he got a taste of what it’s like on the other side of the table.

In season 11, Reid’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and the medical trial she was part of lost its funding. Reid heard about experimental drugs in Mexico, and arranged to buy some with help from Dr. Rosa Medina in Texas. Reid goes to Mexico to buy the drugs not once, but several times.

Additionally, Cat’s Gang, led by Cat Adams, murders Dr. Medina as a way to punish Reid for working against them. Specifically, Cat’s partner Lindsey drugged Reid and made him stab Medina. They put drugs in his car, and lured him into the desert, ending in his capture by Mexican police.

The gang orchestrated an elaborate revenge plan; it ended in kidnapping Reid’s mother and luring the BAU to a cabin wired with explosives. Cat had a personal vendetta against Reid, going back to mid-season eleven when the team tries to apprehend her and she holds Reid at gunpoint. Eventually, they get her, and she’s sent to a psychiatric facility where they put her in solitary confinement and essentially provoke a psychotic break. After that, she gets Lindsey Vaughn – who appeared in the season 3 episode “3rd Life” where she was kidnapped – to do her dirty work for her.

Because of the murder frame-up, Reid spends most of season twelve in prison. Eventually, the BAU proves his innocence, and he’s released. Most likely, the experience made him think twice before doing anything that risky again.

‘Criminal Minds’: Another Member of the Team Was Once Accused of Murder

In the “Criminal Minds” episode “Profiler, Profiled,” Derek Morgan goes back home to Chicago, only to be arrested and charged with the murder of three boys. The BAU investigate, determined to prove his innocence. But, Hotch thinks he’s hiding something.

Eventually, the team uncovers a sealed juvenile record, proving that he often got in trouble for fighting. A youth center coordinator named Carl Buford became his mentor and father figure, and Morgan reveals that Buford abused him when he was young. It seems that Buford is still at it.

Morgan evades the police when they come to arrest him, which causes serious problems for him. Eventually, the BAU finds their way to Buford, after Morgan finds him first and confronts him. The Chicago detective on the case follows Morgan to Buford’s, and overhears the conversation, proving that Buford is the real perp. He’s arrested, and Morgan is cleared of charges.

But, the affect that Carl Buford had on Morgan never left. He brought him up while connecting with a teenage boy who escaped an abuser, and again to JJ, stating that his abuse was what led him to join the BAU.