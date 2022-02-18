‘Criminal Minds’ Once Featured a Big Hollywood Star in Small Role

“Criminal Minds” was one of the biggest shows of its time on CBS. The crime drama ran for fifteen seasons on the network. One of the reasons why the show succeeded for so long was its excellent cast of characters. However, because the show ran for fifteen years, that meant a lot of folks had to pop in and out of the program. Guest stars included. Indeed, “Criminal Minds” once feature a big Hollywood star in a guest-starring role. Yes, one Disney+ star, Monique A. Green, from the John Stamos program “Big Shot” appeared on the program.

It was a one-time deal for Green who currently stars on the Disney+ program. It was Season 7, Episode 2 where she appeared as a high school student, just as she does on the program now.

Joe Mantegna on ‘Criminal Minds’

Joe Mantegna replaced Agent Gideon early on in the program. But not entirely. He played a different role. He was not running the show. That was Agent Hotch. Still, he stuck around until the show concluded on CBS.

He told Collider, “I’d probably lean more towards the island thing, myself. We get enough tragedy and violence on the show, that’s inherent to the program, that I don’t need to add to it. “And then, there was the tragedy of Rossi.” For the most part, FBI employees do retire to whatever island it is they go to, and that being the metaphor for whatever choice they make. I would rather represent them. A person can do a job like that and do it for a good amount of time, and then be able to say, “It’s over. I was able to do it. Now, I’m done.” Personally, I hope that doesn’t happen for a good while yet. I’ve still got things to do, and shows to make.”

It does not always have to end poorly for you to leave the BAU.

Agent Rossi on Directing

He continued about his directing saying, “I don’t think it’s any more difficult to do either. I’ve been around the block enough times that I know the process pretty well. It’s just an extension of what you wind up doing anyway. I’ve been on the show for seven years, and you have a real strong familiarity after a while. So, it’s not that difficult to step outside of myself to be the character, and then step back and be myself and direct the actor, whether it’s me or anybody else. It’s just a matter of being comfortable in the environment, which I am.”

Mantegna is comfortable with those cast of characters. Directing has not been a big deal for him.

He concluded, “It’s still very demanding, though. It’s not easy. That’s why I only agreed to do one per season, which is plenty for me. Matthew [Gray Gubler] and Thomas [Gibson] are each going to do two each, and they can do that. I’m the veteran of the group. I’m going to let the boys run with that.”

You can watch “Criminal Minds” on Paramount+.