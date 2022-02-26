‘Criminal Minds’: One ‘Seinfeld’ Star Once Stepped Behind the Camera

Throughout its 15-year run CBS, “Criminal Minds” successfully grabbed its viewer’s attention. As a long-time fan myself, I can admit that I’ve re-watched numerous episodes over the years.

The show drew fans in with its fascinating storylines and action scenes that left viewers on the edge of their seats until the end of the show’s 42-44 minutes. Not only the action and storylines but also with its all-star main characters.

However, as fascinating as the show is, it’s not for everyone. I mean, no surprise if everyone can’t handle the gruesome nature of the UnSub’s kills or the tragic death of a character.

Not only has “Criminal Minds” achieved success through brilliant writing and acting, but also directorial corps. Believe it or not, several of the series’ actors got behind the camera to help make their magic. This included Matthew Gray Gubler, Aisha Tyler, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, and Thomas Gibson.

The list of strong actors-turned-directors doesn’t stop with the “Criminal Minds'” original cast. Several others included Tim Matheson, and one iconic sitcom’s own, Jason Alexander.

With the assistance of Looper, let’s dive into the “Criminal Minds” episodes Alexander starred in and directed.

Jason Alexander Directed and Starred in a Chilling Episode of ‘Criminal Minds’

Why am I just not realizing who Alexander played in one of my favorite shows? The episode of “Criminal Minds” that Jason Alexander directed and starred in premiered in 2008 during the fourth season.

In “Masterpiece,” Alexander appeared as Henry Grace (a.k.a. Professor Rothschild). The tidy professor was a narcissistic, Fibonacci-obsessed murderer who tested the BAU team, specifically Agent David Rossi, in ways they’d never been tested before. He challenges the team in finding five women and children he hid before they die.

That might’ve been the only “Criminal Minds” episode Alexander starred in, but he continued directing another episode in Season 4.

In “Conflicted,” the BAU struggled to determine the identity of the UnSub after realizing the tag team of killers terrorizing Spring Breakers was actually a single killer with Dissociative Identity Disorder.

“Twilight” actor Jackson Rathbone portrayed the UnSub. No doubt in our minds that he delivered one of the strongest performances of his career with Alexander’s assistance.

Why ‘Criminal Minds’ Lasted as Long as it Did?

“Criminal Minds” was one of CBS’ longest-running series. As mentioned before, the popular crime drama kept fans on the edge of their seats with fascinating storylines, captivating action scenes, and a strong cast.

However, when castmates as different as those on “Criminal Minds” work together for as long as they did, there is a lot of room for mixed feelings towards one another. Thankfully, that was not the case on the show as the cast enjoyed working together.

“If you can bottle it like Kirsten said, you would, but it’s difficult,” Joe Mantegna told TV Insider. “That chemistry is a whole thing and everything has to fit and work and do your best and put it all together, and if it works, it works, and apparently, for 15 seasons, it did. Hats off to everybody involved, from the top to the bottom, even the extras. We had people who were extras for 15 seasons, and they did a great job. Everybody contributed.”