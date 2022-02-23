‘Criminal Minds’: One Star Also Played a Role Behind the Camera

“Criminal Minds” was one of the biggest shows of its time. The CBS drama ran for fifteen seasons for a multitude of reasons, one of which was the cast. It began with Agent Gideon leading the team, but it changed after he left the show early on. Then, Agent Rossi came on board, played by Joe Mantegna, to add that veteran influence the BAU needed. That run with Agent Hotch leading the team with Agent Morgan and Rossi assisting was some of the favorite times for a lot of the fans of the program. However, did you know one star also played a role behind the camera, too?

It was Joe Mantegna. Indeed, the veteran actor actually directed nine episodes of the show on CBS. His first directing credit actually happened at the beginning of Season 9. The first episode he directed was called, “The Road Home”.

Why ‘Criminal Minds”‘Worked

As previously mentioned, “Criminal Minds” worked for a lot of reasons. However, when you have a cast as vast as the CBS show was, there is a lot of room for mixed emotions and feelings towards one another. Instead, though, that was not the case on the show. The large cast enjoyed working with one another.

Mantegna told TV Insider, “If you can bottle it, like Kirsten said, you would, but it’s difficult. That chemistry is a whole thing and everything has to fit and work and do your best and put it all together, and if it works, it works, and apparently, for 15 seasons, it did. Hats off to everybody involved, from the top to the bottom, even the extras. We had people who were extras for 15 seasons, and they did a great job. Everybody contributed.”

It’s hard. It was a team effort. It also had to be the right team members, and that included the folks who worked behind the scenes.

He concluded, “What’s going on in their brains. The psychology. That’s what people find intriguing. That’s partly why we have a huge female audience. A lot of women liked our show, and I really believe it’s because, well first of all because I think they’re smarter than guys, and second of all, just because they wanted to understand. A.J. touched on this, the educational aspect to it. “I want to learn about this. I see this as intriguing, and maybe I can see something here that could help me avoid a situation or something like that.”

People liked the show because it made it the viewers watching at home think. They learned something watching the CBS show. That was important. That was one of the major reasons the show was as popular as it was was because of how people enjoyed learning from each episode. There was an “educational aspect” to each episode.

You can watch “Criminal Minds” on CBS.